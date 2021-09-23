New York’s marijuana regulatory board finally in place

New York’s governor appointed the final two members of the board that will oversee the state’s nascent recreational marijuana program, meaning there might soon be some movement in getting the state’s adult-use market up and running.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has vowed to make up for “lost time” in launching a program that was approved by state lawmakers in late March, on Wednesday completed the New York Cannabis Control Board by appointing:

Reuben McDaniel, the president and CEO of the Dormitory Authority of New York State.

Jessica Garcia, the assistant to the president of the Retail, Wholesale Department Store Union.

They join two previous appointees – Adam Perry and Jen Metzger – as well as previously appointed Tremaine Wright and Chris Alexander.

Wright will serve as chair of the Cannabis Control Board and the Office of Cannabis Management, Alexander as executive director of both agencies.

New York’s adult-use market had been expected to launch as soon as spring 2022.

But that target date became unlikely when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who had been dragging his heels on appointing the Cannabis Control Board, stepped down and was replaced by Hochul.