North Dakota lawmakers say no to sales of medical marijuana edibles

By MJBizDaily Staff

Lawmakers in North Dakota’s Republican-led House squashed two bills that would have allowed legal medical marijuana businesses to sell edibles.

House Bill 1202 and HB 1164, which needed a supermajority for passage, were soundly defeated 55-37 and 20-72, respectively, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Republican Rep. Steve Vetter lamented another failed attempt to expand the state’s medical cannabis market, which launched in 2019, two years after voters approved MMJ legalization.

“The people voted for this, and now here we are, six years later, trying to give the people what they originally asked for,” Vetter told the House, according to the Tribune.

The latest opposition comes only a few months after voters rejected a ballot measure in November that would have authorized the state to create an adult-use marijuana market.

That was the second time North Dakota residents rejected a recreational cannabis measure since 2018.

