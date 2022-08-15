North Dakota recreational marijuana legalization initiative makes fall ballot

North Dakota on Monday became the latest state this year to have a recreational marijuana legalization ballot question certified for the November election.

According to a news release from New Approach North Dakota, the adult-use proposal – formally known as Initiated Statutory Measure No. 1 – was placed on the ballot by the secretary of state after a determination that the campaign had gathered the minimum number of voter signatures required.

If voters approve the ballot question, it will authorize another new recreational cannabis market and would:

Establish a regulated adult-use market.

Require marijuana product lab testing for safety and quality assurance.

Allow marijuana possession of up to an ounce by anyone 21 or older.

Prohibit public consumption.

Allow home cultivation of up to three plants.

The measure, which would allow for up to seven manufacturing licenses and 18 retail permits, calls for state regulators to establish the adult-use market by October 2023.

The other states that will have adult-use legalization on the ballot this year include Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri and South Dakota – although the South Dakota measure is narrowly focused and would permit possession and home grow but not a regulated, commercial market.

Campaigns are also still underway to get medical or recreational legalization initiatives before voters in Nebraska and Oklahoma.