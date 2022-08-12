Arkansas voters will have an opportunity to vote on recreational cannabis legalization this year after all.

The state Supreme Court ordered the secretary of state to certify the ballot title for adult-use marijuana in order for the proposed constitutional amendment to be placed on the November ballot, Little Rock TV station KARK reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Arkansas high court’s move means voters will decide in November whether to allow adult-use sales in the state.

Secretary of State John Thurston has until Aug. 25 to certify any constitutional amendment for this year’s ballot.

Business leaders need reliable industry data and in-depth analysis to make smart investments and informed decisions in these uncertain economic times. Order your 2022 MJBiz Factbook, out now! Featured Inside: 200+ pages and 50 charts with key data points

State-by-state guide to regulations, taxes & opportunities

Segmented research reports for the marijuana + hemp industries

Accurate financial forecasts + investment trends Stay ahead of the curve and avoid costly missteps in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry. Shop 2022 Factbook Bundles

Responsible Growth Arkansas filed a lawsuit on Aug. 5 asking the state’s Supreme Court to overturn a decision by the State Board of Election Commissioners to keep the amendment off the ballot.

The advocacy group had submitted enough signatures to put the amendment on the ballot, but the election board said the measure did not completely describe the proposal’s potential impact because it did not clearly state whether edibles would have a THC limit.