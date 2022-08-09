Arkansas court asked to put marijuana legalization measure up for vote

Cannabis advocates filed a lawsuit asking the Arkansas Supreme Court to overturn a decision by the state’s election commission to keep a proposed constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana off the November ballot.

Responsible Growth Arkansas asked the state’s high court to overturn the Board of Election Commissioners’ decision to shoot down the proposed constitutional amendment because of its ballot title and name, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Responsible Growth Arkansas had submitted enough signatures to make the ballot, but the Election Board rejected the adult-use petition.

The commissioners said the measure did not completely describe the impact the proposal would have by not clearly stating whether edibles would have a THC limit.

The amendment would issue recreational marijuana cultivation and dispensary permits to businesses that already hold medical marijuana licenses, and an additional 40 licenses would be awarded via lottery.

In the lawsuit, the advocates contend the Election Board’s “overly stringent” approach violates the state’s constitution and challenge a 2019 law that authorizes the body to certify ballot measures.

Responsible Growth Arkansas is hoping for a preliminary injunction before the Aug. 25 deadline for certifying initiated measures, the Democrat-Gazette reported.