Arkansas medical marijuana sales top $23 million in July

Arkansas medical marijuana retailers sold $23.3 million worth of MMJ products in July, up by more than a million dollars from June.

The 38 dispensaries in the state sold 4,171 pounds of medical marijuana, according to a report from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

The Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood led the pack at 392 pounds sold in July.

There are 88,893 active patient cards in Arkansas, state health department data shows.

Patients spent $751,720 per day on medical marijuana in July, according to Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance Administration.

Since Jan. 1, 2022, Arkansas dispensaries have sold $157.9 million worth of medical marijuana products.