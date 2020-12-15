NEWS BRIEF

Oklahoma authorities shut down cannabis testing lab

Published 35 mins ago

The Oklahoma City Fire Marshal shuttered a medical cannabis testing lab for fire-code violations and allegedly lacking the proper permits.

The state’s Medical Marijuana Authority is investigating Nationwide Engineering and Testing, a medical marijuana lab based in Oklahoma City, according to TV station KFOR.

The lab was found to have safety issues with its gas tanks, electrical wiring and hazardous materials, a fire official told the Oklahoma City station.

The state began enforcing medical marijuana testing requirements earlier this year.

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority lists 21 licensed labs across the state for a market that the Marijuana Business Factbook projects will reach $700 million-$860 million in sales this year.

Latest Headlines

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *