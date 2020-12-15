Oklahoma authorities shut down cannabis testing lab

The Oklahoma City Fire Marshal shuttered a medical cannabis testing lab for fire-code violations and allegedly lacking the proper permits.

The lab was found to have safety issues with its gas tanks, electrical wiring and hazardous materials, a fire official told the Oklahoma City station.

The state began enforcing medical marijuana testing requirements earlier this year.

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority lists 21 licensed labs across the state for a market that the Marijuana Business Factbook projects will reach $700 million-$860 million in sales this year.