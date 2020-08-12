Oklahoma medical marijuana sales on pace to double 2019 numbers

Oklahoma medical cannabis sales are on track to double this year to roughly $800 million as the business-friendly program that launched in the summer of 2018 continues to thrive.

Through June, retail medical marijuana sales had exceeded $385 million, according to an analysis of Oklahoma Tax Commission data by The Oklahoman.

That’s roughly equivalent to the total sales in the state in 2019.

The sales figures from the newspaper’s analysis are consistent with projections by the new Marijuana Business Factbook.

The Factbook projects that Oklahoma medical marijuana sales will reach $700 million-$860 million this year compared with an estimated $345 million in 2019.

Sales were particularly strong during the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic – when customers stocked up – but tapered off some in June, according to The Oklahoman.

Oklahoma declared medical marijuana businesses as essential during the pandemic, allowing dispensaries to provide curbside-pickup services to patients.