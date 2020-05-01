Ontario Cannabis Store extends direct-to-door delivery

Ontario Cannabis Store expanded its direct-to-door delivery service this week to include more areas in Southern Ontario.

Ontario is Canada’s largest adult-use cannabis market, with 38.1 million Canadian dollars ($27 million) in sales in February.

Customers in the province now have more options for delivery: Order through the Ontario Cannabis Store’s website, which offers post office pickup as well as direct-to-door delivery via Domain Express for certain postal codes.

Thirdly, privately-owned retailers still have a temporary allowance to offer curbside pickup and home delivery, as their stores remain closed in accordance with the province’s emergency pandemic order.

“We are experiencing a higher-than-normal volume of orders and extra shifts have been added to fulfill them while ensuring we follow COVID-19 best practices,” according to an Ontario Cannabis Store shipping update posted to its website this week.

Domain Express delivery accounts for almost half of its online orders, the OCS told Marijuana Business Daily.

Daffyd Roderick, director of communications, said the OCS continues to accept wholesale orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ontario Cannabis Store’s direct-to-door delivery service now includes:

Toronto and the surrounding area

Hamilton

Waterdown

Waterloo region

Guelph

Brantford

Georgetown

Aurora

Newmarket

For more on the April 29 update, click here.