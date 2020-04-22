Ontario to resume issuing new cannabis store authorizations

Ontario’s cannabis store regulator will resume issuing new store authorizations for stores that have met regulatory requirements, according to a notice posted to its website today.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) hit pause on new Retail Store Authorizations (RSA) in early April due to emergency measures enacted by the province to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

New store openings in Ontario are essential to maintaining the growth of Canada’s cannabis industry.

Ontario’s five-dozen cannabis stores put the province far behind Alberta and British Columbia – the provincial leaders in marijuana retail – which have opened 181 and 446 stores, respectively.

Despite that, Ontario’s adult-use cannabis sales rose 3% in February to 38 million Canadian dollars ($27 million), leading Canada.

“Restrictions imposed by the emergency order, including the pause to construction work, have delayed many new retailers in the preparation of their stores. However, the AGCO will resume issuing RSAs to those stores that have met all regulatory requirements,” the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario said in the statement.

Applying for an Retail Operator License (ROL) is the first step for businesses seeking to open a licensed cannabis store in Ontario. It also determines that store operators meet eligibility criteria.

The next step involves Retail Store Authorization (RSA) applications, which deal with the particulars of a physical cannabis store such as location, layout and security plans.

As of early April, Ontario’s cannabis regulator received nearly 900 Retail Operator License (ROL) applications for marijuana stores since it opened up the process to all comers on Jan. 6.

Ontario previously ordered private cannabis stores to close for two weeks as of April 4 because of the coronavirus. Soon after, the stores were given at least a 14-day window to continue serving customers through curbside pickups and home delivery.