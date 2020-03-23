Oregon allows marijuana curbside deliveries

Oregon marijuana regulators on Monday approved a temporary rule that allows licensed cannabis retailers to conduct limited transactions outside of their brick-and-mortar buildings.

Under the interim rule – an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus – the state’s marijuana businesses will be allowed to deliver product to a customer within 150 feet of the store, according to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.

In a parking lot.

At the front entrance of the store.

Via a walk-up or drive-thru window.

The agency specified that stores can maintain social distancing by delivering marijuana products to a customer:

It’s not mandated that marijuana businesses sell their products outside their buildings.

If serving customers outside proves to be disruptive, the commission asks that marijuana stores limit one or two customers inside their buildings at any given time.

The temporary rule also increases to a maximum of 24 ounces per day the amount of medical marijuana flower that dispensaries may sell to patients.

However, stores still may sell no more than 32 ounces to an individual each month.

Two other marijuana markets recently changed their regulations to try to ensure safe cannabis sales:

Washington state is allowing curbside delivery from medical marijuana dispensaries to promote social distancing.

Michigan is requiring marijuana retailers to either deliver product or sell it outside their stores.

For more of Marijuana Business Daily’s ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the cannabis industry, click here.