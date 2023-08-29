Oregon court pauses marijuana testing requirement for aspergillus mold

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Don’t miss the opportunity to connect with 30,000 cannabis business leaders and entrepreneurs at MJBizCon 2023! Dare to join us? Buy your ticket today.

The Oregon Court of Appeals called for a temporary halt to a new marijuana lab-testing requirement for aspergillus, a type of mold that has led to recalls in several legal cannabis markets.

Oregon marijuana cultivators warned that if the state’s new “zero-tolerance” mandate for aspergillus went into force, it would put them out of business, Portland TV station KOIN reported.

The decision is effective immediately, and cultivators told KOIN they’re relieved considering the outdoor cannabis harvest is near.

The court wrote in its ruling that state regulators should have looked for a more flexible way of regulating the mold.

In the ruling, according to Willamette Week, the court said it “… considered the irreparable harm to petitioners in the absence of a stay, petitioners’ likelihood of success on the merits, and the risk of harm to the public is a stay is granted and, in light of those considerations, concludes that a stay of enforcement of the Aspergillus Testing Rule is appropriate in this case.”

The ruling will remain in place until a lawsuit filed in July by cultivators against the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is settled.

The lawsuit was filed after the regulator said it would enforce a total ban on any amount of four types of the mold detected in cannabis products, KOIN reported.

At the heart of the issue is the uncertainty about the health and safety impacts of the mold on consumers.

It’s a question many state cannabis regulators and producers are grappling with.

Cannabis products found to have aspergillus were recalled three times in Arizona so far this year.

California’s cannabis regulators have also recalled products containing the mold.

No illnesses related to the recalls were reported in those cases, but the mold is believed to be harmful to immunocompromised people.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Manufacturing

Arizona stores recall marijuana products for third time this summer
Image of a glittering blue stamp with the words product recall

Cultivation

MJBizDaily conducting survey on diversity in US cannabis industry
Cover of the 2022 special report: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in the Cannabis Industry

Manufacturing

Judge tosses Michigan lawsuit because marijuana is federally illegal
Image of lady justice
All U.S. Briefs Cultivation Medical & Recreational Oregon Recreational Testing 
Emerald Logo
© 2023  Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ABOUT CAREERS AUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERS DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION    TERMS OF USE PRIVACY POLICY