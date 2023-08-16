Pennsylvania store owner arrested over delta-8 THC sales

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

What’s the right revenue per square foot? What’s a realistic business outlook for cultivators? Get realistic market forecasts, state-by-state insights and benchmarks. Get the 2023 Factbook.

The owner of a Pennsylvania CBD store has been arrested and charged for allegedly selling products containing delta-8 THC.

Michael Deangelo, owner of Hollidaysburg retailer Our CBD Store, faces felony and misdemeanor charges after selling delta-8 THC products to an undercover police officer, the Altoona Mirror reported.

The arrest over hemp-derived THC products “has helped trigger consternation and uncertainty about the legality of those items,” according to the Mirror.

“Some county district attorneys have systematically moved against shops that sell products containing delta-8 and similar potentially psychoactive substances,” the newspaper continued.

Store owner Deangelo told Altoona TV station WTAJ that “he didn’t receive any prior notice or warning that he had to take delta-8 products off the shelves like he did with THC-O, which he said he promptly did when it was made illegal in the state.”

Hemp-derived delta-8 THC has been an evolving regulatory and legal challenge across the U.S., with several states restricting or regulating products containing the compound.

Despite a legal market for medical marijuana, Pennsylvania still has not legalized adult-use cannabis.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Legal

THC-O is not hemp and is illegal under Farm Bill, DEA says
Image of hemp plants

Legal

Nebraska authorities cracking down on hemp-derived THC sales
Image of a lightbar atop a police car

Legal

Arkansas attorney general defends delta-8 THC ban in court
Image of Arkansas state flag
Briefs CBD Delta-8 Hemp & CBD Legal Pennsylvania Recreational Retail 
Emerald Logo
© 2023  Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ABOUT CAREERS AUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERS DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION    TERMS OF USE PRIVACY POLICY