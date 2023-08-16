Pennsylvania store owner arrested over delta-8 THC sales

The owner of a Pennsylvania CBD store has been arrested and charged for allegedly selling products containing delta-8 THC.

Michael Deangelo, owner of Hollidaysburg retailer Our CBD Store, faces felony and misdemeanor charges after selling delta-8 THC products to an undercover police officer, the Altoona Mirror reported.

The arrest over hemp-derived THC products “has helped trigger consternation and uncertainty about the legality of those items,” according to the Mirror.

“Some county district attorneys have systematically moved against shops that sell products containing delta-8 and similar potentially psychoactive substances,” the newspaper continued.

Store owner Deangelo told Altoona TV station WTAJ that “he didn’t receive any prior notice or warning that he had to take delta-8 products off the shelves like he did with THC-O, which he said he promptly did when it was made illegal in the state.”

Hemp-derived delta-8 THC has been an evolving regulatory and legal challenge across the U.S., with several states restricting or regulating products containing the compound.

Despite a legal market for medical marijuana, Pennsylvania still has not legalized adult-use cannabis.