As the industry, consumers and other enthusiasts prep for another April 20 cannabis celebration, the date is taking on new importance nationwide for advocacy, unity and business.

In marijuana retail, 4/20 is by far the biggest sales day of the year, rivaling the mainstream shopping frenzies of Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, retail operators and brands are initiating a wide range of promotions, community initiatives and marketing campaigns to drive the best return on investment (ROI), a vital metric given the widespread financial and operational challenges many are facing.

Several retailers across the country, such as Hi! People Cannabis Market, are celebrating their first high holiday.

The Derby, Connecticut, store is holding a block party Saturday night to encourage early purchases as well as running doorbusters to attract new customers and retain loyal ones.

“To maximize ROI, we are creating targeted deals, such as bundling related products and offering ‘first-timers packs,’ to attract diverse customer segments, including loyal customers, first-time buyers and locals,” co-founder and CEO David Salinas told MJBizDaily via email.

Some marijuana operators keeping it local

Illinois cannabis retailer NuEra is reallocating budget to underperforming markets and tailoring campaigns to customers nears its eight locations.

“We’ve learned it’s not about a band in the parking lot or a food truck – those can actually complicate the experience,” Chief Revenue Officer Divina Capellupo told MJBizDaily.

“What our customers care about most is price, selection and efficiency, so that’s where we’re putting our energy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Northern California-based marijuana retailer and cannabis events operator Embarc is aiming to win over locals with custom swag and personalized marketing.

“That includes localized merchandise – like city-specific tote bags and limited-edition T-shirts that celebrate each store’s hometown – as well as exclusive in-store experiences tailored to each market,” CEO Lauren Carpenter said.

Colorado-based, vertically integrated multistate operator Bud & Mary’s enacted more local activations and smarter digital targeting, scaled back heavy discounting and broadened reach beyond the consumer.

“This year’s efforts include a bigger push to engage budtenders and purchasers, recognizing the critical role they play in influencing sales and brand affinity at the store level,” said Rebecca Maestas Sincere, vice president of marketing.

“It’s a more balanced, targeted approach, and we’re excited to see how these new tactics perform.”

Discounts dwindling as cannabis business strategy

Deep discounts on 4/20, a perennial retail trend, will be in full bloom across the United States, but the strategy is starting to lose some panache among operators.

In lieu of “gimmicky promotions” tied to deep discounts, Giving Tree Dispensary in Phoenix launched a campaign to give back to the community through “420 Acts of Kindness,” highlighting volunteer and support efforts from staff, family and friends.

“As a small, independent operator, we’ve always been intentional about where we put our marketing dollars,” founder Lilach Power said.

“This year, instead of trying to win the price war, we’re doubling down on guest experience, brand integrity and community engagement.”

San Francisco-headquartered vape product manufacturer Pax, which is dealing with significant supply-chain challenges in the wake of President Donald Trump’s “retaliatory tariffs” on some Chinese exports, is also avoiding deep discounts that cut into margins, despite its focus on attracting new customers.

“Rather than competing in a race to the bottom, we’re focused on meeting the right consumers at the right moment with products that deliver the experience they’re seeking,” spokesperson Laura Fogelman told MJBizDaily via email.

The growing sentiment is shared by Alex Freedman, the CEO of Los Angeles-based marijuana retailer and brand Traditional.

“4/20 has become a whole new ballgame for California cannabis retailers,” said Freedman, who also serves as president of the California Cannabis Operators Association.

“We’re focusing more on community building and running tight operations year-round instead of flashy, one-day promotions.”

Retailers hoping to see marijuana shoppers early

Instead of relying on a single-day surge this year, The Cannabist Co. initiated a 20-day campaign to sustain momentum throughout April with rotating daily deals, exclusive vendor drops and in-store experiences.

The New York-based MSO is also partnering more closely with key vendors to cover or share promotional costs, according to Laura Dubey, senior vice president of marketing.

“In a tight market, it’s all about smarter spend and collaborative efforts that create real ROI – for us and our partners, where the customer ultimately wins,” she said.

Boston-based MSO Silver Therapeutics typically sees its biggest sales in the days leading up to April 20.

“One of the best ways to capture as much traffic as possible is to launch promos three to five days prior to 4/20, especially if the holiday falls on a workday,” co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Brendan McKee said.

This year, 4/20 falls on a Sunday, typically a slower day for transactions, and it’s also Easter, which might prompt more shoppers to search for deals earlier.

Trying to appeal to a wider range of shoppers, multistate operator MariMed is focusing on storewide sales this year, a departure from hyping brand-specific deals on 4/20, according to Chief Commercial Officer Ryan Crandall.

The Massachusetts-based company is also marketing daily doorbusters the night before to encourage a second store visit as well as hosting in-store pop-ups with brands and local, small businesses.

‘It’s difficult to make a brand stand out’

In Michigan, where product prices have fallen drastically in 2025, “it’s difficult to make a brand stand out simply by using promotions and deals,” according to Narmin Jarrous, chief development officer at Exclusive Brands.

In response, the Ann Harbor, Michigan-based company is focusing on educating consumers about its brands such as Kushy Punch and Neno’s Naturals and how their products are geared toward different lifestyles, she said.

Unlike previous years, Santa Barbara County, California-based brand Raw Garden opted to forgo a product launch on 4/20 this year.

Instead, the company in March released an all-in-one vape device, Raw Garden Sprout.

“Launching early gave us breathing room to actually tell its unique story, seed it with the right partners, and get organic hype building ahead of the noise,” Chief Marketing Officer Dmitri Siegel said.

To boost mainstream exposure, Raw Garden launched a limited-edition clothing collaboration with Jeremy Dean, who built a cult following designing streetwear and shirts fusing the imagery of the Grateful Dead and Black Flag bands.

Subscribe to the MJBiz Factbook Exclusive industry data and analysis to help you make informed business decisions and avoid costly missteps. All the facts, none of the hype. What you will get: Monthly and quarterly updates, with new data & insights

Financial forecasts + capital investment trends

State-by-state guide to regulations, taxes & market opportunities

Annual survey of cannabis businesses

Consumer insights

And more! Get the Facts

Cannabis operators discovering content is king

After years of attending trade shows leading up to 4/20, pre-rolls brand DaySavers is scaling back and redirecting those marketing dollars into content.

The Custom Cones USA subsidiary launched two marijuana-themed game shows on its YouTube channel that celebrates the plant and culture while showcasing the brand in a fun, organic way, according to CEO Harrison Bard.

“It’s all about meeting people where they are, and these days, that’s online watching entertaining content,” he said.

The Flowery, which operates five marijuana stores in New York City, recently launched digital television ads on Roku and Hulu touting its growth as one of the state’s largest retail chains.

“We also launched video shorts across 8,500 New York City taxi cabs which have been wildly successful with over 3 million impressions,” Chief Operating Officer Mike Smuts said via email.

On the flip side, The Artist Tree, a retail and consumption venue operator based in West Hollywood, California, is leaning into more traditional, street-level tactics to drive visibility.

“What’s old is new again – billboards, banners, sidewalk signage, receipt messaging, and even postcards are helping us make a real-world impact in ways digital sometimes can’t,” said Adriana Hemans, the company’s marketing director.

Chris Casacchia can be reached at chris.casacchia@mjbizdaily.com.