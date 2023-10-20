Rhode Island adjusts months of cannabis sales data, report says

Rhode Island regulators have adjusted cannabis sales figures from several monthly reports dating to the launch of adult-use retail in late November.

The discrepancies, first reported by Marijuana Moment, amount to pennies in some cases and more than $120,000 in others.

ADVERTISEMENT

An investigative auditor for the state’s Department of Business Regulation earlier this week told the news outlet she incorrectly logged data entries, which caused the snafu.

The updated numbers are reflected in this report.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the month ending Sept. 23, Rhode Island marijuana retailers generated $9,633,352 in sales, with nearly 75% of that total from adult-use stores.

The average sales receipt was $26.11.