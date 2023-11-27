Rhode Island adult-use cannabis sales grew steadily in 2023

Adult-use cannabis sales in Rhode Island have increased steadily each month since the state launched its recreational program one year ago, but medical marijuana sales declined.

The adult-use total includes $7.1 million in sales in October, up from $7 million in September, The Providence Journal reported.

Meanwhile, medical marijuana dispensaries sold only $2.3 million in MMJ products in October, down from $3.9 million in December 2022.

According to the Journal, retailers have sold $95 million in recreational and medical marijuana products since the adult-use market launched in 2022.

Adult-use sales made up $34.3 million of the total, which does not include November 2023 transactions.

Rhode Island launched adult-use marijuana sales in late November 2022.

“I think the numbers are good. They are going up every month, if not staying at a nice level over the past five months,” Erica Ferrelli, chief of strategic planning, monitoring and evaluation for Rhode Island’s cannabis office, told the Journal.

“I think it’s a little too early to double down on whether the numbers will continue to increase. They seem to have leveled off, so we might have hit a saturation point.”

In September, Rhode Island regulators had to adjust sales figures for some months of 2023 because some data entries had been incorrectly logged.