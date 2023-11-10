Rhode Island marijuana cultivator to pay $625,000 fine, keep license

Rhode Island marijuana cultivator Fire Ganja must pay a $625,000 fine after a settlement agreement with state regulators, but the business will be able to keep its license.

Warwick-based Fire Ganja was under investigation by the Office of Cannabis Regulation for having marijuana that was not registered with Rhode Island’s track-and-trace system and for issues surrounding the ownership of the business.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company, also known as STJ, had been ordered to stop selling cannabis, and a judge rejected a request in September to lift that hold.

The $625,000 administrative penalty levied on the grower must be paid in four installments through January 2026, according to the Oct. 31 agreement between Fire Ganja and the regulator, Providence TV station WPRI reported.

Fire Ganja has “voluntarily destroyed all noncompliant and ‘red-tagged’ cannabis plants, plant materials, and products” and “implemented a corrective action plan,” according to the agreement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The document also shows that the owner of another company, San Miguel, has submitted an affidavit “disclaiming any and all past, present, or future ownership interest” in Fire Ganja, WPRI reported.

Fire Ganja has also agreed to drop a lawsuit against Rhode Island’s Department of Business Regulation, the parent agency of the Office of Cannabis Regulation.