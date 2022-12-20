Rhode Island OKs sixth adult-use marijuana retailer as sales near $1.4M

Rhode Island regulators licensed a sixth recreational marijuana store and provided an update on cannabis sales since the Dec. 1 launch of the state’s adult-use market.

Sweetspot Dispensary, owned by Plant Based Compassionate Care, opened its retail location in Exeter on Tuesday, according to The Providence Journal.

Since the Dec. 1 launch of adult use in Rhode Island, recreational and medical marijuana sales reached $2.9 million in sales, according to state Department of Business Regulation data.

Recreational sales totaled nearly $1.4 million and medical sales $1.5 million, the Journal reported.

Sweetspot Dispensary’s opening came nearly three weeks after adult-use sales launched in Rhode Island with five retailers.

Exeter, located in the southeastern part of the state about an hour from the Massachusetts border, was one of a handful of Rhode Island cities that did not vote in November on whether to allow marijuana businesses within its borders.

If municipalities did not bring the issue to voters, adult-use businesses were automatically opted in.

Adult-use sales in Rhode Island are expected to total $80 million within the first year and $300 million by the fourth year, according to MJBizDaily projections.