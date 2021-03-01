RI seeks third party to run lottery for medical cannabis dispensary permits

Rhode Island is looking to hire someone to run the lottery process that will determine who gets the opportunity to operate six new medical marijuana dispensaries in the state.

A request for proposals posted online Friday said the “random selection process” will be held by the state “on or about May 14, 2021, contingent on the (Department of Business Regulation’s) determination of qualified applicants.”

Bidders will have to “describe the controls that will be in place during the design, development and administration process to ensure confidentiality and the integrity of the random selection and identifier process,” according to the RFP.

“Following the selection drawing, the firm or individual will be required to provide documentation and/or certification of the random selection process and event.”

The deadline for submissions for the lottery RFP is March 24.

Rhode Island received 45 applications for the six medical cannabis dispensary licenses last December, after Gov. Gina Raimondo won a political battle with state lawmakers over oversight of the MMJ industry in February 2020.

The state currently has three medical marijuana dispensaries, called compassion centers.