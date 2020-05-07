The business opportunities in South America for cannabis companies are diverse, given that each country’s market is in a different state of development.

To better under the market dynamics, Marijuana Business Daily’s international analyst, Alfredo Pascual, will lead an online conversation on May 12 examining business opportunities in the region’s most prominent markets: Brazil, Colombia and Uruguay.

Julián Wilches, chief regulatory officer and co-founder of Clever Leaves.

Martín Rodríguez, executive director of the Institute of Cannabis Regulation and Control of Uruguay.

Viviane Sedola, founder and CEO of Dr. Cannabis.

Pascual will be joined by:

The group will discuss:

How COVID-19 is affecting the South American cannabis industry.

The current situation in Uruguay since recreational cannabis legalization.

Why cannabis producers and investors should be paying attention to Brazil.

The recent milestones achieved in Colombia.

This webinar will be in Spanish, but an English script will be available after the live event.

Registration is now open.