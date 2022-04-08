South Carolina moves closer to legalizing medical cannabis

The South Carolina Legislature is poised to legalize medical cannabis, but the bill that could make that happen might still fail.

The measure in question – S. 150 – has passed the state Senate and was approved easily Thursday by a House committee after a few amendments, the Associated Press reported.

That action set the stage for a full House floor vote.

However, the Associated Press noted, the bill has both bipartisan support and opposition in the House, making the measure’s ultimate fate still unclear.

If the bill were to pass and ultimately become law, it would establish the latest MMJ market in the South – and a very restrictive one.

Under the bill, marijuana flower would remain prohibited, and the list of qualifying medical conditions for registered patients would be relatively thin, including only:

Autism

Cachexia or wasting syndrome

Cancer

Chronic muscle spasms

Crohn’s disease

Epilepsy or another seizure disorder

Multiple sclerosis

Persistent nausea for hospice or homebound patients

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Sickle cell anemia

Ulcerative colitis

The only medical marijuana products allowed would be oils, salves, patches or vaporizers, the AP reported, and only a select few pharmacies would be permitted to sell them, akin to Louisiana’s MMJ industry structure.

Also, South Carolina patients would be allowed to purchase only up to a two-week supply of medicine at a time.