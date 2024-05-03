Teamsters unionize another Cresco marijuana store in Illinois

Teamsters Local 777 has unionized employees at another Sunnyside marijuana store in Illinois.

Workers at Sunnyside’s River North location in Chicago voted overwhelmingly to join the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, according to a news release from the union.

Sunnyside is a subsidiary of Chicago-based multistate operator Cresco Labs.

The River North store is the sixth Sunnyside location to organize with Local 777.

“We look forward to helping these workers get their first contract and continuing to organize workers in the cannabis industry across Illinois.” Local 777 President Jim Glimco said in a statement.

In the past two years, Local 777 signed up employees at the five other Sunnyside locations in Illinois, in Buffalo Grove, Elmwood Park, Rockford, Schaumburg and South Beloit.

Teamsters Local 777 also represents employees with at least two other Illinois MSOs, Green Thumb Industries and Verano Holdings Corp.

Despite the Teamsters’ success with Cresco staffers in Illinois, some staffers at the company’s cannabis cultivation facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, recently chose to part ways with the United Food and Commercial Workers’ Local 328