Texas regulators have received 132 applications to open medical marijuana dispensaries, but it’s not clear how many will be approved, or when.

There’s no official deadline for the Texas Department of Public Safety to approve applications, according to Austin-based TV station KVUE.

The window to apply to operate under the state’s Compassionate Use Program (CUP) opened last January and closed in April.

Low-dose medical marijuana – the THC cap was raised from 0.5% to 1% in 2022 – is currently legal in Texas under the CUP.

A bill introduced earlier this year would have expanded the program, but the measure died in the Senate.