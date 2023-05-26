Texas medical marijuana expansion fails in state Senate

An effort to expand Texas’ medical marijuana program beyond low-THC CBD oil failed in the state Legislature.

And a move to reduce criminal penalties for marijuana possession also was unsuccessful, Austin TV station KXAN reported.

House lawmakers approved both bills, but the measures then stalled in Senate committees.

House Bill 1805 would have increased the amount of THC allowed in products manufactured and sold in the state’s MMJ program from 1% by dry weight to 10 milligrams of THC by “dosage unit.”

HB 128 would have reduced possession of up to 1 ounce to a citable misdemeanor punishable by no more than a fine of $500.

May 24 was the last day this session for bills passed in one chamber to also be approved in the other.

Despite living under some of the most draconian drug laws in the United States, Texans have demonstrated a healthy appetite for marijuana.

In New Mexico, where adult-use cannabis sales began in spring 2022, retailers in small towns near the Texas border are recording strong sales.