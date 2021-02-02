Tobacco giant sues California cannabis firm, alleging trademark violation

The owners of the Kool menthol cigarette brand filed a lawsuit that claims a California cannabis business has infringed upon its trademarked logo.

According to Bloomberg Law, Kool owner ITG has sued Los Angeles-based Capna Intellectual, which does business as Bloom Brands, calling the cannabis company’s logo a “rip-off” of Kool’s longstanding brand image.

The legal news service reported that Capna “has applied for federal trademarks covering Bloom,” which ITG’s suit claims was similar to Kool’s interlocking letters.

In December 2020, ITG sent a cease-and-desist letter after learning about Bloom’s trademark application. It’s unclear whether Bloom responded to the letter. ITG filed suit on Jan. 28.

The case is the latest in a string of trademark disputes between the marijuana industry and mainstream companies.

In 2020, the makers of the popular Nerds candy filed suit against a California edibles maker, alleging trademark violations, and The Hershey Co. has been active for years filing trademark-violation lawsuits against marijuana companies.