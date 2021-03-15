Regulated recreational marijuana stores are coming to untapped Colorado markets after pro-marijuana ballot wins last November.

Voters in eight Colorado municipalities voted in last November’s election to allow recreational marijuana sales in the 2020 election, and the first store of the new crop has already launched, according to Denver alt-weekly Westword.

Ascend Cannabis in Littleton commenced adult-use sales in late February, Westword reported, with local medical marijuana dispensary Silver Stem Fine Cannabis hoping to start non-MMJ sales by the end of April.

In Lakewood, a new law that permits existing MMJ dispensaries to apply for recreational licenses has reportedly drawn interest from four applicants.

According to Westword, some other Colorado municipalities are further behind after approving medical marijuana sales:

Broomfield is still approving new rules and regulations for adult-use businesses. The city currently has no marijuana businesses.

Buena Vista closed its initial licensing application process on March 8, with licenses expected in the near future.

Cedaredge approved marijuana business rules in February and will discuss plans this week to schedule a timeline for applications. Cedaredge will cap its MMJ dispensaries and recreational retailers at two apiece.

Fort Lupton authorities postponed discussions about the town’s application and licensing process until later in April.

Paonia is expected to implement application and regulation policies by May.

Romeo currently has no licensed cannabis businesses and hasn’t established regulations.

Combined medical and recreational marijuana sales in Colorado have exceeded $10 billion since the state’s adult-use program launched in 2014.