US senators request small marijuana firms be included in coronavirus aid

A group of 10 U.S. senators is urging congressional leaders to include small, state-legal marijuana businesses and ancillary companies in any future coronavirus relief packages.

Their letter follows a similar one last week signed by nearly three dozen members of the House of Representatives.

Marijuana companies, including most ancillary businesses, aren’t eligible for current coronavirus-related economic stimulus packages.

So industry officials now are focusing their efforts on marijuana-related companies being allowed to participate in any new recovery packages.

Democrats, in particular, want a large, broad relief package to be passed on the heels of current efforts to replenish a small-business assistance program.

