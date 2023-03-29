Vermont cannabis grower fined $20K for Instagram post of out-of-state delivery

A cannabis grower in Vermont was fined $20,000 for delivering marijuana to an unlicensed MJ store in New York and posting a video on Instagram.

According to VTDigger, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board fined Devon Deyhle, the owner of Tier 1 indoor cultivation company Tall Truck, for delivering marijuana over the border to an unlicensed store – both of which are illegal.

“It was pretty much a publicity stunt about me potentially opening up the market in New York City for Tall Truck,” Deyhle told VTDigger.

“I guess I pushed the limits a little bit.”

The now-deleted video shows Deyhle delivering cannabis to a store in Manhattan.

Deyhle recorded the video in December, before any licensed stores had opened in New York.

Since then, licensed stores have gradually started opening.

“It was a great, great video, but it wasn’t worth it,” Deyhle told VTDigger. “That’s for sure.”