Vermont cannabis grower fined $20K for Instagram post of out-of-state delivery

By MJBizDaily Staff

What’s the right revenue per square foot? What’s a realistic business outlook for cultivators? Get realistic market forecasts, state by state insights and benchmarks. Preorder the 2023 Factbook. 

A cannabis grower in Vermont was fined $20,000 for delivering marijuana to an unlicensed MJ store in New York and posting a video on Instagram.

According to VTDigger, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board fined Devon Deyhle, the owner of Tier 1 indoor cultivation company Tall Truck, for delivering marijuana over the border to an unlicensed store – both of which are illegal.

“It was pretty much a publicity stunt about me potentially opening up the market in New York City for Tall Truck,” Deyhle told VTDigger.

“I guess I pushed the limits a little bit.”

The now-deleted video shows Deyhle delivering cannabis to a store in Manhattan.

Deyhle recorded the video in December, before any licensed stores had opened in New York.

Since then, licensed stores have gradually started opening.

“It was a great, great video, but it wasn’t worth it,” Deyhle told VTDigger. “That’s for sure.”

Related Stories From MjBiz

Retail

Vermont up to 25 recreational marijuana stores in first three months of legal sales
Image of Vermont state capitol building

Retail

Vermont recreational cannabis sales total $2.6 million in first month
Image of Vermont state capitol building

Legal

Alaska ranks highest, New Jersey lowest in adult-use marijuana taxes, report says
Chart showing the state taxes paid on a hypothetical purchase of marijuana
All U.S. Briefs Cultivation Legal Marketing and branding Medical & Recreational New York Recreational Retail Vermont 