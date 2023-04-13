Virginia lawmakers OK governor’s amendments to hemp regulations

By MJBizDaily Staff

Don’t believe the hype. Get realistic market forecasts, state by state insights and benchmarks for all cannabis sectors. Get the 2023 Factbook.

Virginia lawmakers approved Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s amendments to contentious hemp legislation.

Among the changes the governor made to a bill passed earlier by lawmakers concerned the amount of THC in hemp-derived products.

The initial measure barred retailers from selling products with more than 2 milligrams of THC per package, or more than 0.3% THC overall.

But under the Republican governor’s amendments approved Wednesday by the Virginia General Assembly, according to Roanoke TV station WSLS, such products may contain more than 2 milligrams as long as the ratio of CBD to THC is at least 25:1.

Regulating hemp-derived cannabinoids was a goal for Youngkin, who blocked legislation that would have allowed for retail adult-use marijuana sales to begin in the state next year.

With no legal avenues for the sale of recreational marijuana, hemp-derived products are poised to fill the void.

However, hemp industry insiders feared the new rules, including the THC cap and a mandate that bittering agents be added to topicals, would outlaw most of their inventory.

The bittering agent is no longer required, and hemp merchants and advocates welcomed Youngkin’s tweaks, according to WSLS.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Cultivation

Cannabis industry will add $100 billion to US economy in 2023, MJBiz Factbook projects
Chart showing the economic impact of U.S. cannabis

All U.S.

Chicago Cubs become 1st Major League Baseball team with CBD sponsorship
Image of Wrigley Field

All U.S.

Charlotte’s Web, BAT subsidiary seek FDA approval for hemp drug
Image of FDA sign
All U.S. Briefs Delta-10 Delta-8 Delta-9 Hemp & CBD Hemp Industry News Virginia 