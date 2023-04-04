Virginia governor amends controversial hemp bill

Virginia’s governor amended a contentious bill that would have limited hemp-derived products in the state to 2 milligrams of THC per container.

Instead, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s amendments will allow hemp-derived products to contain a CBD-to-THC ratio of 25-to-1, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

The governor also removed another provision in the bill that would require producers to add a bittering agent to hemp topicals.

The Virginia Cannabis Association had advocated for more amendments to the bill, which they said would hurt the local economy and kill jobs.

But hemp operators told The Virginian-Pilot that the new 25-to-1 ratio limit is not enough and will still take a toll on their businesses.

“The leeway that he is asking for is honestly not that helpful to us,” said Savana Griffith, owner of the Hemp Spectrum in Virginia Beach.

“A 10-to-1 ratio would be more workable.”

According to The Virginian-Pilot, the state’s General Assembly will assemble on April 12 to consider Youngkin’s amendments to the hemp bill and 77 others.