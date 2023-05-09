Washington becomes 3rd state to create marijuana interstate commerce law

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law a bill that allows legal-market marijuana to be transported across state lines to other legal MJ markets.

However, the law is contingent on the U.S. government legalizing marijuana on a federal basis or allowing interstate commerce for MJ products.

Oregon’s governor signed into law a similar interstate commerce bill in 2019. as did California’s in 2022.

The Washington state law mandates that regulators make a written announcement of the policy change to allow interstate commerce:

Once federal authorities legalize marijuana or permit interstate commerce.

If the U.S. Department of Justice issues an opinion that permits interstate commerce under certain conditions.

The Washington law also instructs regulators to amend state marijuana laws “to authorize the sale, delivery, and receipt of cannabis” from outside the state.