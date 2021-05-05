West Virginia opens medical marijuana patient registration

Nearly four years after West Virginia voters legalized medical cannabis, state officials are allowing eligible patients to register for the program.

According to Charleston TV station WOWK, the state’s Office of Medical Cannabis has begun encouraging patients who are eligible to register, much to the elation of patients who have been waiting years to access MMJ.

Regulators have been awarding business permits since October, most recently to a testing lab.

West Virginia has a wide range of medical ailments that MMJ may be used to treat, including:

Cancer

HIV/AIDS

Parkinson’s disease

Multiple sclerosis

Epilepsy

Chronic pain

People seeking medical marijuana as a treatment must first obtain a recommendation from a physician before signing up for the program.

Sales via MMJ dispensaries in West Virginia are projected to reach up to $700,000 this year, according to the recently released 2021 MJBizFactbook.