West Virginia licenses medical cannabis testing lab

West Virginia regulators awarded a business license to a medical cannabis testing laboratory.

Crab Orchard-based Analabs was approved as an MMJ testing facility by the state Department of Health and Human Resources, the Bureau for Public Health and the offices of Medical Cannabis and Laboratory Services, according to Huntington TV station WSAZ.

The licensing of Analabs clears up a potential bottleneck in the supply chain for West Virginia’s licensed medical marijuana program.

Growers, retailers and processors have all been licensed – with many of the permits going to multistate marijuana companies. Several companies are creating vertically integrated businesses in the state.

Regulators are expected to begin issuing medical cannabis patient cards in spring 2021.