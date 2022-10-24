Workers at Curaleaf cannabis store in New Jersey unionize with UFCW

Workers at Curaleaf Holdings’ cannabis store in Edgewater, New Jersey, unionized with the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 360.

The Curaleaf store was originally a medical marijuana-only dispensary but recently started selling adult-use marijuana.

The UFCW has been successful in unionizing cannabis workers across the country, including Curaleaf workers in other stores, namely two in Illinois and one in Massachusetts.

“A whole new generation of workers is discovering that labor unions play a critical role in balancing the needs of employees, communities and employers, and they want in,” Hugh Giordano, the UFCW Local 360’s director of organizing, said in a news release.

Curaleaf, a multistate operator headquartered in Massachusetts, operates 134 storefronts and 26 cultivation sites across 22 legal marijuana markets.