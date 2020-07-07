2020 Marijuana Business Factbook examines coronavirus impact, consumer trends

COVID-19 changed the way many businesses operate – and the cannabis industry is no exception, according to data available exclusively in the latest Marijuana Business Factbook.

The 2020 edition, available now, takes a deeper look at how the pandemic impacted the industry, including shifts in consumer behavior and preferences.

Understanding how and what customers want to buy is critical for building consumer loyalty – and, with it, long-term business success – particularly in a time of rapid change.

Analysis of business opportunities and multiyear forecasts for every U.S. state with a legal recreational and/or medical market.

Financial and operational metrics for different segments of the marijuana industry, including cultivators, product manufacturers, retail and investing.

A new purchasing option that allows you to key in solely on the segments that directly impact your business.

The eighth annual Factbook also includes:

For more information about the latest Marijuana Business Factbook or to download a copy, click here.