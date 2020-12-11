Colorado retail cannabis sales already eclipsing record-setting 2019

Colorado’s cannabis retailers set a record for single-year sales, surpassing the milestone numbers of 2019, and that’s with only 10 months counted.

October marijuana sales in Colorado hit more than $199.7 million, adding to a total of more than $1.8 billion for the year, according to Department of Revenue figures reported by the Denver Post.

around $1.75 billion for the full 12 months.

The October numbers break down into $170 million in adult-use sales and about $38.8 million in medical marijuana sales. Sales dipped 3.2% in October compared to the previous month, but they were up almost 33% over October 2019.

Colorado produced those sales figures despite – or even because of – the global coronavirus pandemic. Though tourism numbers are way down in the state, local consumers appear to be making up for the loss.

The sales figures continue to strengthen the case that the cannabis industry can weather the current recession.