Hemp-derived cannabinoids aren’t controlled substances, GA court says

Hemp-derived cannabinoids such as delta-8 and delta-10 THC could be legal to sell in Georgia after the state’s Court of Appeals ruled such products aren’t controlled substances.

The decision follows a Georgia crackdown on hemp-derived THC products that included a 2022 raid on retailer Elements Distribution, the plaintiff in the case, according to Atlanta TV station WXIA.

The Gwinnett County district attorney’s office, which worked with local authorities in the raids, could still appeal the decision to the Georgia Supreme Court.

After passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, which federally legalized hemp, states have taken different approaches to regulating hemp-derived cannabinoids.

Nebraska is cracking down on sales of hemp-derived products containing more than 0.3% THC, and a federal judge recently blocked an attempted ban on the products in Arkansas.

Georgia passed the state’s Hemp Farming Act in 2019.