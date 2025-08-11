How to make the most of cannabis trade show MJBizCon

As the cannabis industry’s biggest annual event, MJBizCon can be an overwhelming experience.

With thousands of attendees and hundreds of exhibitors spread across a massive convention center, navigating the show and getting the most out of it requires a strategic approach, and preparation is the key to success.

It should go without saying, but MJBizCon veterans say two keys to ensuring you have a successful conference experience are to book your hotel early and wear comfortable shoes.

MJBizDaily spoke with several conference veterans, who offered tips for making your experience as productive as possible.

Do your homework

“The first time I went, I was not prepared for the sheer vastness of the conference,” said Chris Mapson, vice president of marketing at Vermont-based cannabis drying and curing technology company Cannatrol.

Now a four-time attendee, Mapson’s approach has changed dramatically.

“The first time, it was more of a Costco theory – just go down one aisle and work your way back. After that first one, I had a plan,” Mapson said.

The first step is to take advantage of the resources available.

Shawna Seldon McGregor, a PR professional who has been attending since 2012, emphasizes that preparation is “a constant and ongoing process.”

She advises clients to familiarize themselves with the show’s agenda, exhibitor list and floor plan long before they arrive.

Kevin Schultz, vice president of national sales for Sun Theory and Dialed In, recommends creating a list of people you want to meet.

“I will reach out to all of them to connect prior to the show, so when I walk up to them at the show, it’s not completely cold,” he said.

Navigating the show floor and sessions

Once you’re at the convention center, it’s easy to get lost in the sea of booths and people. A targeted approach will help you maximize your time and energy.

Mapson suggests using the floor plan to your advantage, noting that the layout often groups exhibitors by category.

“If you want to focus on retail items for your dispensary, that’s where you want to start and end,” he said. “If you’re on the cultivation side, you want to focus on the cultivation section.”

While the expo floor is a major draw, don’t overlook the educational sessions, which McGregor called one of the most important aspects of the show.

Rebecca Maestas Sincere, vice president of marketing for Iowa-based cannabis operator Bud & Mary’s, said she builds her schedule around one or two high-value sessions per day that align with the company’s growth areas, whether it’s brand building, multistate expansion or regulatory shifts.

She recommends not scheduling meetings back-to-back with keynotes because sessions sometimes run long or spark side conversations you don’t want to miss.

“Beyond that, I stay flexible so I can pivot if a must-attend opportunity pops up,” she said.

From the floor to the after parties

Networking is where business gets done, and it’s a big part of MJBizCon – especially at the after parties.

Schultz believes that people like working with people they get along with, so being friendly and leaving a good impression is key.

He also points out that the real work happens afterward.

“I try to leave them wanting to find out more from me,” said Schultz, who found success at a golf outing where he was paired with a safety expert and a dispensary owner he wouldn’t have met otherwise.

Mapson has been struck by the diversity of the attendees, from CEOs to small home growers, all having the same discussions about his company’s product.

This highlights the value of being open to conversations with anyone.

Follow-up is everything

Sincere said she uses the iPhone “bump” feature or AirDrop to capture meaningful contacts in the moment.

“I highly recommend setting up your iPhone profile in advance with a professional photo, title and LinkedIn link,” Sincere said. “It helps the other person remember who you are after a long day of networking.”

Sincere also follows up within 48 hours of the event with a personalized message that mentions something specific discussed or how they can help one another.

“If there’s alignment, I schedule a Zoom the following week to keep the momentum going,” she said.

Margaret Jackson can be reached at margaret.jackson@mjbizdaily.com.