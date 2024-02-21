Marijuana software company Metrc lands Kentucky track-and-trace contact

Florida-based marijuana track-and-trace software company Metrc signed its 25th government contract, this time with the state of Kentucky.

Metrc already has a strong presence in the South, already holding contracts with Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and West Virginia, a news release noted.

Kentucky’s medical cannabis market launch is slated for 2025.

“As Kentucky works to establish its medical cannabis market, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to launch the state’s first-ever track-and-trace program,” Metrc CEO Michael Johnson said in a statement.

Though Metrc’s focus has been on state governments and their respective compliance requirements, the company recently shifted to service the tens of thousands of marijuana businesses and their users.