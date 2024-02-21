Marijuana software company Metrc lands Kentucky track-and-trace contact

By MJBizDaily Staff

Be at the forefront of cannabis and psychedelics science and innovation. Register today & Save $200 on tickets to The Emerald Conference by MJBiz Science, April 1-3 in San Diego.

Florida-based marijuana track-and-trace software company Metrc signed its 25th government contract, this time with the state of Kentucky.

Metrc already has a strong presence in the South, already holding contracts with Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and West Virginia, a news release noted.

Kentucky’s medical cannabis market launch is slated for 2025.

“As Kentucky works to establish its medical cannabis market, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to launch the state’s first-ever track-and-trace program,” Metrc CEO Michael Johnson said in a statement.

Though Metrc’s focus has been on state governments and their respective compliance requirements, the company recently shifted to service the tens of thousands of marijuana businesses and their users.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Cultivation

Cannabis seed-to-sale software giant Metrc pivots focus to companies
Map of where seed-to-sale companies have contracts

Legal

Kentucky lawmaker introduces long-shot marijuana legalization bill
Image of a Kentucky horse farm

All U.S.

Experts share their expectations for marijuana industry in 2024
Image of cannabis growing at a Canadian facility.
All U.S. Ancillary Briefs Cultivation Kentucky Manufacturing Medical & Recreational 
Emerald Logo
© 2024 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSYour Privacy ChoicesTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY