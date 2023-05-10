Missouri marijuana sales surpass $1 billion on cumulative basis

Cumulative sales of legal, regulated medical and adult-use marijuana in Missouri surpassed $1 billion as of early May.

The sales milestone for medical and recreational marijuana was reached on May 2, according to Columbia TV station KOMU, citing information from the Missouri Division of Cannabis Regulation.

State government data shows April sales included $30.1 million of medical marijuana and $91 million of adult-use cannabis for a total of $121.1 million.

That compares with $126.2 million in legal cannabis sales in March.

Missouri cannabis sales could be worth up to $505 million in 2023, according to projections from the 2023 MJBiz Factbook.

The state’s regulated adult-use marijuana market launched in February and has faced some of the usual early challenges for new recreational markets such as supply shortages and high prices.

Missouri’s medical marijuana market launched in October 2020.