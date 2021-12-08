New Mexico regulators have thrown open the gates for entrepreneurs to apply for every type of cannabis business license available in the state.

In a news release, the state Cannabis Control Division (CCD) – a wing of the Regulation and Licensing Department – said that it’s “now accepting license applications for additional cannabis-business types, including manufacturing and retail.”

“The Cannabis Control Division’s licensing system is open for business,” Superintendent Linda Trujillo of the Regulation and Licensing Department said in the release.

She added that the CCD is expanding its “online platform to allow applicants to start the licensing process now for more business types so that they can be prepared as more rules are being quickly finalized.”

Applications may be filed through the CCD website.

The division began taking cultivator applications in August, which resulted in more than 1,500 applications being filed by November.

The state has no cap on the number of permits it will issue.

But no retail or manufacturing licenses will be awarded until the CCD is finished writing industry rules for those sectors, which is expected to happen before the end of 2021, according to the release.

Adult-use marijuana sales are slated to launch in New Mexico on April 1, 2022.