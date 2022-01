New York cannabis retail opportunities take shape after opt-out deadline passes

Although roughly half of New York’s municipal governments opted out of permitting recreational cannabis stores before a Dec. 31 deadline, those opt-outs aren’t set in stone.

That means new adult-use retail opportunities could still open up in the nation’s fourth-largest state by population, even as aspiring adult-use marijuana retailers start making plans for communities that have already opted in.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dec. 31 opt-out deadline for retail and cannabis consumption sites followed former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s signing of an adult-use bill into law last March.

Still, the exact rules surrounding recreational marijuana retail in New York remain unknown.

The “lack of clarity on what the regulations will be for (recreational) dispensaries has been a big driving point in municipalities deciding to opt out,” said Heather Trela, director of operations and a fellow at the Rockefeller Institute of Government, a public policy think tank.

Trela oversees the institute’s online tracker for municipal cannabis opt-outs in New York and studies the state’s opt-out landscape.

Cannabis businesses approaching municipalities to get the ball rolling might wish to:

Connect with opt-in communities as a collaborative partner that will listen to local concerns.

Be prepared to offer a positive contribution to the community, such as charitable work.

Approach municipalities that have currently opted out with care, if at all.

Opt-outs can still opt back in

At least 48.8% of New York’s municipal governments opted out of permitting adult-use cannabis retail by the deadline, with at least 55.5% opting out of consumption sites, according to the Rockefeller Institute’s tracker as of Jan. 12.

Roughly 39.8% had definitively opted in.

Solvent or Solventless? We can help.

MJBizDaily Cannabis Extraction Buyers Guide Get strategies and tips from expert processors on choosing cannabis extraction systems, costs, safety precautions and more. Curated by MJBizDaily. Inside: How to choose between solvent-based and solventless extraction methods

Learn which strains are most efficient for each extraction process

Tips on safety precautions from design to training to protective equipment Get the Guide

The institute’s tracker is still being updated to include municipalities where the opt-in status is unknown.

The tracker excludes New York City, although all five of its boroughs have reportedly opted in.

While opt-out municipalities in New York can opt back into permitting retail or consumption sites at any time, once opted in, they can’t opt out again.

“I think being more conservative – small ‘c’ conservative – municipalities opted out, for a large part because they were just unsure of what they were opting into,” Trela said.

“With more information, they may change their minds.”

New York municipalities and recreational marijuana stores

A tally of New York municipalities and their decisions on allowing recreational marijuana stores as of Jan. 12, 2022. Data provided by the Rockefeller Institute of Government.

Municipality County Allow Dispensaries Albany (City) Albany Yes Altamont (Village) Albany No Berne (Town) Albany Yes Bethlehem (Town) Albany No Coeymans (Town) Albany Yes Cohoes (City) Albany Yes Colonie (Town) Albany Yes Colonie (Village) Albany Yes Green Island (Town) Albany Yes Guilderland (Town) Albany No Knox (Town) Albany Yes Menands (Village) Albany Yes New Scotland (Town) Albany Yes Ravena (Village) Albany Yes Rensselaerville (Town) Albany No Voorheesville (Village) Albany No Watervliet (City) Albany No Westerlo (Town) Albany No Alfred (Town) Allegany Yes Alfred (Village) Allegany Yes Allen (Town) Allegany Yes Alma (Town) Allegany No Almond (Town) Allegany Yes Almond (Village) Allegany Yes Amity (Town) Allegany No Andover (Town) Allegany No Andover (Village) Allegany Yes Angelica (Town) Allegany No Angelica (Village) Allegany No Belfast (Town) Allegany No Belmont (Town) Allegany No Bolivar (Town) Allegany Yes Bolivar (Village) Allegany No Burns (Town) Allegany Yes Canaseraga (Village) Allegany Yes Caneadea (Town) Allegany No Centerville (Town) Allegany Yes Clarksville (Town) Allegany No data Cuba (Town) Allegany Yes Cuba (Village) Allegany Yes Friendship (Town) Allegany No Genesee (Town) Allegany Yes Granger (Town) Allegany No Grove (Town) Allegany Yes Hume (Town) Allegany No Independence (Town) Allegany No New Hudson (Town) Allegany No data Richburg (Village) Allegany Yes Rushford (Town) Allegany No Scio (Town) Allegany Yes Ward (Town) Allegany Yes Wellsville (Town) Allegany Yes Wellsville (Village) Allegany No West Almond (Town) Allegany No data Willing (Town) Allegany No Writ (Town) Allegany Yes Barker (Town) Broome No Binghamton (City) Broome Yes Binghamton (Town) Broome Yes Chenango (Town) Broome Yes Colesville (Town) Broome Yes Conklin (Town) Broome Yes Deposit (Village) Broome Yes Dickinson (Town) Broome Yes Endicott (Village) Broome Yes Fenton (Town) Broome No Johnson City (Village) Broome Yes Kirkwood (Town) Broome No Lisle (Town) Broome Yes Lisle (Village) Broome Yes Maine (Town) Broome Yes Nanticoke (Town) Broome No Port Dickinson (Village) Broome No data Sanford (Town) Broome Yes Triangle (Town) Broome Yes Union (Town) Broome Yes Vestal (Town) Broome No data Whitney Point (Village) Broome Yes Windsor (Town) Broome No Windsor (Village) Broome Yes Allegany (Town) Cattaraugus Yes Allegany (Village) Cattaraugus Yes Ashford (Town) Cattaraugus No Carrollton (Town) Cattaraugus No Cattaraugus (Village) Cattaraugus Yes Coldspring (Town) Cattaraugus No Conewango (Town) Cattaraugus No Dayton (Town) Cattaraugus No Delevan (Village) Cattaraugus No East Otto (Town) Cattaraugus No Ellicottville (Town) Cattaraugus Yes Ellicottville (Village) Cattaraugus Yes Farmersville (Town) Cattaraugus No Franklinville (Town) Cattaraugus No Franklinville (Village) Cattaraugus Yes Freedom (Town) Cattaraugus Yes Gowanda (Village) Cattaraugus No Great Valley (Town) Cattaraugus Yes Hinsdale (Town) Cattaraugus Yes Humphrey (Town) Cattaraugus Yes Ischua (Town) Cattaraugus No data Leon (Town) Cattaraugus No data Little Valley (Town) Cattaraugus Yes Little Valley (Village) Cattaraugus Yes Lyndon (Town) Cattaraugus Yes Machias (Town) Cattaraugus Yes Mansfield (Town) Cattaraugus No Napoli (Town) Cattaraugus Yes New Albion (Town) Cattaraugus Yes Olean (City) Cattaraugus Yes Olean (Town) Cattaraugus Yes Otto (Town) Cattaraugus Yes Perrysburg (Town) Cattaraugus No Persia (Town) Cattaraugus No Portville (Town) Cattaraugus No Portville (Village) Cattaraugus No Randolph (Town) Cattaraugus Yes Red House (Town) Cattaraugus No data Salamanca (City) Cattaraugus Yes Salamanca (Town) Cattaraugus Yes South Dayton (Village) Cattaraugus No South Valley (Town) Cattaraugus No Yorkshire (Town) Cattaraugus Yes Auburn (City) Cayuga Yes Aurelius (Town) Cayuga Yes Aurora (Village) Cayuga No Brutus (Town) Cayuga No Cato (Town) Cayuga No Cato (Village) Cayuga No Cayuga (Village) Cayuga Yes Conquest (Town) Cayuga No Fair Haven (Village) Cayuga No Fleming (Town) Cayuga No Genoa (Town) Cayuga No Ira (Town) Cayuga No Ledyard (Town) Cayuga No Locke (Town) Cayuga No Mentz (Town) Cayuga No Montezuma (Town) Cayuga Yes Moravia (Town) Cayuga Yes Moravia (Village) Cayuga No Niles (Town) Cayuga No Owasco (Town) Cayuga Yes Port Byron (Village) Cayuga No Scipio (Town) Cayuga No Sempronius (Town) Cayuga Yes Sennett (Town) Cayuga No Springport (Town) Cayuga No Sterling (Town) Cayuga Yes Summerhill (Town) Cayuga No Throop (Town) Cayuga Yes Union Springs (Village) Cayuga No Venice (Town) Cayuga No Victory (Town) Cayuga Yes Weedsport (Village) Cayuga No Arkwright (Town) Chautauqua Yes Bemus Point (Village) Chautauqua No Brocton (Village) Chautauqua No Busti (Town) Chautauqua No Carroll (Town) Chautauqua No Cassadaga (Village) Chautauqua No Celoron (Village) Chautauqua No Charlotte (Town) Chautauqua No Chautauqua (Town) Chautauqua No Cherry Creek (Town) Chautauqua No Clymer (Town) Chautauqua No Dunkirk (City) Chautauqua Yes Dunkirk (Town) Chautauqua Yes Ellery (Town) Chautauqua No Ellicott (Town) Chautauqua No Ellington (Town) Chautauqua No Falconer (Village) Chautauqua No Fredonia (Village) Chautauqua Yes French Creek (Town) Chautauqua No Gerry (Town) Chautauqua No Hanover (Town) Chautauqua No Harmony (Town) Chautauqua No Jamestown (City) Chautauqua Yes Kiantone (Town) Chautauqua No Lakewood (Village) Chautauqua No Mayville (Village) Chautauqua No Mina (Town) Chautauqua Yes North Harmony (Town) Chautauqua No Panama (Village) Chautauqua No Poland (Town) Chautauqua No Pomfret (Town) Chautauqua Yes Portland (Town) Chautauqua No Ripley (Town) Chautauqua No Sheridan (Town) Chautauqua No Sherman (Town) Chautauqua No Sherman (Village) Chautauqua Yes Silver Creek (Village) Chautauqua No Sinclairville (Village) Chautauqua No Stockton (Town) Chautauqua No Villenova (Town) Chautauqua No Westfield (Town) Chautauqua Yes Westfield (Village) Chautauqua Yes Ashland (Town) Chemung No Baldwin (Town) Chemung No Big Flats (Town) Chemung No Catlin (Town) Chemung No Chemung (Town) Chemung No Elmira (City) Chemung Yes Elmira (Town) Chemung No Elmira Heights (Village) Chemung No Erin (Town) Chemung No Horseheads (Town) Chemung Yes Horseheads (Village) Chemung Yes Southport (Town) Chemung No Van Etten (Town) Chemung No Veteran (Town) Chemung No Wellsburg (Village) Chemung Yes Afton (Town) Chenango No Afton (Village) Chenango No Bainbridge (Town) Chenango Yes Baindbridge (Village) Chenango Yes Columbus (Town) Chenango No data Coventry (Town) Chenango No data Earville (Village) Chenango Yes German (Town) Chenango Yes Greene (Town) Chenango No Greene (Village) Chenango No Guilford (Town) Chenango No Lincklaen (Town) Chenango No data McDonough (Town) Chenango No data New Berlin (Town) Chenango No New Berlin (Village) Chenango No North Norwich (Town) Chenango Yes Norwich (City) Chenango Yes Norwich (Town) Chenango No Otselic (Town) Chenango No Oxford (Town) Chenango No Oxford (Village) Chenango Yes Pharsalia (Town) Chenango No data Pitcher (Town) Chenango No data Plymouth (Town) Chenango Yes Preston (Town) Chenango Yes Sherburne (Town) Chenango No Sherburne (Village) Chenango No Smithville (Town) Chenango No Smyrna (Town) Chenango No Smyrna (Village) Chenango No data Altona (Town) Clinton Yes AuSable (Town) Clinton Yes Beekmantown (Town) Clinton No Black Brook (Town) Clinton Yes Champlain (Town) Clinton Yes Champlain (Village) Clinton Yes Chazy (Town) Clinton No Dannemora (Town) Clinton Yes Dannemora (Village) Clinton Yes Ellenburg (Town) Clinton Yes Mooers (Town) Clinton No data Peru (Town) Clinton Yes Plattsburgh (City) Clinton Yes Plattsburgh (Town) Clinton Yes Rouses Point (Village) Clinton No Saranac (Town) Clinton No data Schuyler Falls (Town) Clinton No data Ancram (Town) Columbia Yes Austerlitz (Town) Columbia Yes Canaan (Town) Columbia No Chatham (Town) Columbia No Chatham (Village) Columbia No Claverack (Town) Columbia No data Clermont (Town) Columbia No Copake (Town) Columbia Yes Gallatin (Town) Columbia Yes Germantown (Town) Columbia Yes Ghent (Town) Columbia Yes Greenport (Town) Columbia Yes Hillsdale (Town) Columbia Yes Hudson (City) Columbia Yes Kinderhook (Town) Columbia Yes Kinderhook (Village) Columbia No Livingston (Town) Columbia No New Lebanon (Town) Columbia Yes Philmont (Village) Columbia No data Stockport (Town) Columbia No data Stuyvesant (Town) Columbia Yes Taghkanic (Town) Columbia Yes Valatie (Village) Columbia Yes Cincinnatus (Town) Cortland No Cortland (City) Cortland Yes Cortlandville (Town) Cortland No Cuyler (Town) Cortland No Freetown (Town) Cortland Yes Harford (Town) Cortland No data Homer (Town) Cortland Yes Homer (Village) Cortland Yes Lapeer (Town) Cortland No Marathon (Town) Cortland No Marathon (Village) Cortland No McGraw (Village) Cortland Yes Preble (Town) Cortland No Scott (Town) Cortland Yes Solon (Town) Cortland Yes Taylor (Town) Cortland No data Truxton (Town) Cortland No data Virgil (Town) Cortland No Willet (Town) Cortland No Andes (Town) Delaware No Bovina (Town) Delaware No Colchester (Town) Delaware Yes Davenport (Town) Delaware Yes Delhi (Town) Delaware Yes Delhi (Village) Delaware No data Deposit (Town) Delaware Yes Deposit (Village) Delaware Yes Fleischmanns (Village) Delaware Yes Franklin (Town) Delaware No Franklin (Village) Delaware No Hamden (Town) Delaware No Hancock (Village) Delaware Yes Harpersfield (Town) Delaware Yes Hobart (Village) Delaware No Kortright (Town) Delaware Yes Margaretville (Village) Delaware Yes Masonville (Town) Delaware No Meredith (Town) Delaware No data Middletown (Town) Delaware No Roxbury (Town) Delaware No Sidney (Town) Delaware Yes Sidney (Village) Delaware No Stamford (Town) Delaware No Stamford (Village) Delaware No Tompkins (Town) Delaware Yes Walton (Town) Delaware No Walton (Village) Delaware Yes Amenia (Town) Dutchess No Beacon (City) Dutchess Yes Beekman (Town) Dutchess No Clinton (Town) Dutchess Yes Dover (Town) Dutchess No East Fishkill (Town) Dutchess No Fishkill (Town) Dutchess Yes Fishkill (Village) Dutchess Yes Hyde Park (Town) Dutchess No La Grange (Town) Dutchess No Milan (Town) Dutchess No Millbrook (Village) Dutchess No Millerton (Village) Dutchess Yes North East (Town) Dutchess No Pawling (Town) Dutchess No Pawling (Village) Dutchess No Pine Plains (Town) Dutchess Yes Pleasant Valley (Town) Dutchess No Poughkeepsie (City) Dutchess Yes Poughkeepsie (Town) Dutchess Yes Red Hook (Town) Dutchess Yes Red Hook (Village) Dutchess Yes Rhinebeck (Town) Dutchess No Rhinebeck (Village) Dutchess No Stanford (Town) Dutchess No Tivoli (Village) Dutchess No Union Vale (Town) Dutchess No Wappinger (Town) Dutchess No Wappingers Falls (Village) Dutchess Yes Washington (Town) Dutchess No Akron (Village) Erie No Alden (Town) Erie No Alden (Village) Erie No Amherst (Town) Erie Yes Angola (Village) Erie Yes Aurora (Town) Erie No Blasdell (Village) Erie Yes Boston (Town) Erie Yes Brant (Town) Erie No Buffalo (City) Erie Yes Cheektowaga (Town) Erie Yes Clarence (Town) Erie No Colden (Town) Erie No Collins (Town) Erie No Concord (Town) Erie Yes Depew (Village) Erie Yes East Aurora (Village) Erie Yes Eden (Town) Erie Yes Elma (Town) Erie No Evans (Town) Erie Yes Farnham (Village) Erie Yes Gowanda (Village) Erie No Grand Island (Town) Erie Yes Hamburg (Town) Erie Yes Hamburg (Village) Erie No Holland (Town) Erie No Kenmore (Village) Erie Yes Lackawanna (City) Erie Yes Lancaster (Town) Erie No Lancaster (Village) Erie Yes Marilla (Town) Erie No Newstead (Town) Erie No North Collins (Town) Erie No North Collins (Village) Erie Yes Orchard Park (Town) Erie Yes Orchard Park (Village) Erie No Sardinia (Town) Erie No Sloan (Village) Erie Yes Springville (Village) Erie Yes Tonawanda (City) Erie Yes Tonawanda (Town) Erie Yes Wales (Town) Erie No West Seneca (Town) Erie Yes Williamsville (Village) Erie No Chesterfield (Town) Essex No Crown Point (Town) Essex Yes Elizabethtown (Town) Essex No Essex (Town) Essex No Jay (Town) Essex No data Keene (Town) Essex No Lake Placid (Village) Essex No Lewis (Town) Essex No Minerva (Town) Essex Yes Moriah (Town) Essex No data Newcomb (Town) Essex No North Elba (Town) Essex No North Hudson (Town) Essex Yes Saranac Lake (Village) Essex Yes Schroon (Town) Essex No St. Armand (Town) Essex No Ticonderoga (Town) Essex No Westport (Town) Essex Yes Willsboro (Town) Essex Yes Wilmington (Town) Essex No Bangor (Town) Franklin Yes Bellmont (Town) Franklin Yes Bombay (Town) Franklin Yes Brandon (Town) Franklin No data Brighton (Town) Franklin Yes Brushton (Village) Franklin Yes Burke (Town) Franklin Yes Burke (Village) Franklin Yes Chateaugay (Town) Franklin Yes Chateaugay (Village) Franklin Yes Constable (Town) Franklin No Dickinson (Town) Franklin Yes Duane (Town) Franklin No Fort Covington (Town) Franklin No Franklin (Town) Franklin No Harrietstown (Town) Franklin No Malone (Town) Franklin No data Malone (Village) Franklin No Moira (Town) Franklin No data Santa Clara (Town) Franklin No Saranac Lake (Village) Franklin Yes Tupper Lake (Town) Franklin Yes Tupper Lake (Village) Franklin Yes Waverly (Town) Franklin Yes Westville (Town) Franklin Yes Bleecker (Town) Fulton No Broadalbin (Town) Fulton Yes Caroga (Town) Fulton Yes Dolgeville (Village) Fulton No Ephratah (Town) Fulton No data Gloversville (City) Fulton Yes Johnstown (City) Fulton No data Johnstown (Town) Fulton Yes Mayfield (Town) Fulton Yes Mayfield (Village) Fulton Yes Northampton (Town) Fulton No Northville (Village) Fulton Yes Oppenheim (Town) Fulton Yes Perth (Town) Fulton No data Stratford (Town) Fulton No data Alabama (Town) Genesee No Alexander (Town) Genesee No Alexander (Village) Genesee No Batavia (City) Genesee Yes Batavia (Town) Genesee No Bergen (Town) Genesee No Bergen (Village) Genesee No Bethany (Town) Genesee No Byron (Town) Genesee No Corfu (Village) Genesee Yes Darien (Town) Genesee Yes Elba (Town) Genesee No Elba (Village) Genesee No Le Roy (Town) Genesee No Le Roy (Village) Genesee No Oakfield (Town) Genesee No Oakfield (Village) Genesee No Pavilion (Town) Genesee Yes Pembroke (Town) Genesee Yes Stafford (Town) Genesee No Ashland (Town) Greene No Athens (Town) Greene Yes Athens (Village) Greene Yes Cairo (Town) Greene No Catskill (Town) Greene Yes Catskill (Village) Greene Yes Coxsackie (Town) Greene Yes Coxsackie (Village) Greene Yes Durham (Town) Greene No Greenville (Town) Greene No Halcott (Town) Greene No Hunter (Town) Greene No Hunter (Village) Greene No Jewett (Town) Greene No Lexington (Town) Greene Yes New Baltimore (Town) Greene No Prattsville (Town) Greene No Tannersville (Village) Greene Yes Windham (Town) Greene No Arietta (Town) Hamilton No Benson (Town) Hamilton No Hope (Town) Hamilton No data Indian Lake (Town) Hamilton Yes Inlet (Town) Hamilton No Lake Pleasant (Town) Hamilton No Long Lake (Town) Hamilton Yes Morehouse (Town) Hamilton No Speculator (Village) Hamilton No Wells (Town) Hamilton No Coldbrook (Village) Herkimer No Columbia (Town) Herkimer No data Danube (Town) Herkimer No data Fairfield (Town) Herkimer No data Frankfort (Town) Herkimer Yes Frankfort (Village) Herkimer Yes German Flatts (Town) Herkimer No Herkimer (Town) Herkimer Yes Herkimer (Village) Herkimer Yes Ilion (Village) Herkimer No Litchfield (Town) Herkimer No Little Falls (City) Herkimer No data Little Falls (Town) Herkimer No data Manheim (Town) Herkimer Yes Middleville (Village) Herkimer No Mohawk (Village) Herkimer No Newport (Town) Herkimer No data Norway (Town) Herkimer No data Ohio (Town) Herkimer No data Poland (Village) Herkimer No data Russia (Town) Herkimer No Salisbury (Town) Herkimer Yes Schuyler (Town) Herkimer No Stark (Town) Herkimer No data Warren (Town) Herkimer Yes Webb (Town) Herkimer Yes West Winfield (Village) Herkimer Yes Winfield (Town) Herkimer Yes Adams (Town) Jefferson No Adams (Village) Jefferson No Alexandria (Town) Jefferson No Alexandria Bay (Village) Jefferson No Antwerp (Town) Jefferson No Antwerp (Village) Jefferson Yes Black River (Village) Jefferson No Brownville (Town) Jefferson No Brownville (Village) Jefferson No Cape Vincent (Town) Jefferson No Cape Vincent (Village) Jefferson No Carthage (Village) Jefferson Yes Champion (Town) Jefferson No Chaumont (Village) Jefferson No Clayton (Town) Jefferson No Clayton (Village) Jefferson No Deferiet (Village) Jefferson No Dexter (Village) Jefferson No Ellisburg (Town) Jefferson No Ellisburg (Village) Jefferson Yes Evans Mills (Village) Jefferson Yes Glen Park (Village) Jefferson Yes Henderson (Town) Jefferson No Hounsfield (Town) Jefferson No Le Ray (Town) Jefferson No Lorraine (Town) Jefferson No data Lyme (Town) Jefferson No Mannsville (Village) Jefferson Yes Orleans (Town) Jefferson Yes Pamelia (Town) Jefferson Yes Philadelphia (Town) Jefferson No data Philadelphia (Village) Jefferson No Rodman (Town) Jefferson No Rutland (Town) Jefferson Yes Sackets Harbor (Village) Jefferson Yes Theresa (Town) Jefferson No Theresa (Village) Jefferson Yes Watertown (City) Jefferson No Watertown (Town) Jefferson No West Carthage (Village) Jefferson Yes Wilna (Town) Jefferson No Worth (Town) Jefferson No Castorland (Village) Lewis No Constableville (Village) Lewis No Copenhagen (Village) Lewis No Croghan (Town) Lewis No Croghan (Village) Lewis No Denmark (Town) Lewis No Diana (Town) Lewis No Greig (Town) Lewis No Harrisburg (Town) Lewis No Lewis (Town) Lewis No Leyden (Town) Lewis Yes Lowville (Town) Lewis No Lowville (Village) Lewis No Lyons Falls (Village) Lewis Yes Lyonsdale (Town) Lewis No data Martinsburg (Town) Lewis No Montague (Town) Lewis No New Bremen (Town) Lewis No Osceola (Town) Lewis No Pinckney (Town) Lewis No Port Leyden (Village) Lewis No Turin (Town) Lewis No Turin (Village) Lewis No Watson (Town) Lewis No West Turin (Town) Lewis No Avon (Town) Livingston Yes Avon (Village) Livingston Yes Caledonia (Town) Livingston Yes Caledonia (Village) Livingston Yes Conesus (Town) Livingston No Dansville (Village) Livingston No Geneseo (Town) Livingston No Geneseo (Village) Livingston No Groveland (Town) Livingston Yes Leicester (Town) Livingston No data Lima (Town) Livingston No data Lima (Village) Livingston Yes Livonia (Town) Livingston Yes Livonia (Village) Livingston No data Mount Morris (Town) Livingston Yes Mount Morris (Village) Livingston No data North Dansville (Town) Livingston No Nunda (Town) Livingston No data Nunda (Village) Livingston No Ossian (Town) Livingston No Portage (Town) Livingston No data Sparta (Town) Livingston No data Springwater (Town) Livingston No data West Sparta (Town) Livingston Yes York (Town) Livingston Yes Brookfield (Town) Madison No Canastota (Village) Madison No Cazenovia (Town) Madison No Cazenovia (Village) Madison No Chittenango (Village) Madison No DeRuyter (Town) Madison No DeRuyter (Village) Madison No Eaton (Town) Madison Yes Fenner (Town) Madison No Georgetown (Town) Madison No Hamilton (Town) Madison Yes Hamilton (Village) Madison Yes Lebanon (Town) Madison Yes Lenox (Town) Madison No Lincoln (Town) Madison Yes Madison (Town) Madison Yes Madison (Village) Madison No data Morrisville (Village) Madison Yes Munnsville (Village) Madison No Nelson (Town) Madison No Oneida (City) Madison No Smithfield (Town) Madison No Stockbridge (Town) Madison No data Sullivan (Town) Madison No Wampsville (Village) Madison No Brighton (Town) Monroe Yes Brockport (Village) Monroe Yes Chili (Town) Monroe No Churchville (Village) Monroe No Clarkson (Town) Monroe No East Rochester (Town) Monroe No data East Rochester (Village) Monroe No data Fairport (Village) Monroe Yes Gates (Town) Monroe No Greece (Town) Monroe No Hamlin (Town) Monroe No Henrietta (Town) Monroe Yes Hilton (Village) Monroe No Honeoye Falls (Village) Monroe Yes Irondequoit (Town) Monroe Yes Mendon (Town) Monroe No Ogden (Town) Monroe No Parma (Town) Monroe No Penfield (Town) Monroe Yes Perinton (Town) Monroe No Pittsford (Town) Monroe No Pittsford (Village) Monroe No Riga (Town) Monroe No Rochester (City) Monroe Yes Rush (Town) Monroe Yes Scottsville (Village) Monroe No Spencerport (Village) Monroe Yes Sweden (Town) Monroe No Webster (Town) Monroe No Webster (Village) Monroe No Wheatland (Town) Monroe Yes Ames (Village) Montgomery No data Amsterdam (City) Montgomery No data Amsterdam (Town) Montgomery Yes Canajoharie (Town) Montgomery Yes Canajoharie (Village) Montgomery No data Charleston (Town) Montgomery No data Florida (Town) Montgomery No data Fonda (Village) Montgomery No Fort Johnson (Village) Montgomery No Fort Plain (Village) Montgomery No Fultonville (Village) Montgomery No data Glen (Town) Montgomery No Hagaman (Village) Montgomery No data Minden (Town) Montgomery No data Mohawk (Town) Montgomery No data Nelliston (Village) Montgomery Yes Palatine (Town) Montgomery No data Palatine Bridge (Village) Montgomery Yes Root (Town) Montgomery No data St. Johnsville (Town) Montgomery No data St. Johnsville (Village) Montgomery Yes Atlantic Beach (Village) Nassau No Baxter Estates (Village) Nassau No Bayville (Village) Nassau No Bellerose (Village) Nassau No Brookville (Village) Nassau No Cedarhurst (Village) Nassau No Centre Island (Village) Nassau No Cove Neck (Village) Nassau No East Hills (Village) Nassau No East Rockaway (Village) Nassau No East Williston (Village) Nassau No Farmingdale (Village) Nassau No Floral Park (Village) Nassau No Flower Hill (Village) Nassau No Freeport (Village) Nassau No Garden City (Village) Nassau No Glen Cove (City) Nassau No Great Neck (Village) Nassau No Great Neck Estates (Village) Nassau No Great Neck Plaza (Village) Nassau No Hempstead (Town) Nassau No Hempstead (Village) Nassau No Hewlett Bay Park (Village) Nassau No Hewlett Harbor (Village) Nassau No data Hewlett Neck (Village) Nassau No Island Park (Village) Nassau No Kensington (Village) Nassau No Kings Point (Village) Nassau Yes Lake Success (Village) Nassau No Lattingtown (Village) Nassau No Laurel Hollow (Village) Nassau No Lawrence (Village) Nassau No Long Beach (City) Nassau No Lynbrook (Village) Nassau No Malverne (Village) Nassau No Manorhaven (Village) Nassau No Massapequa Park (Village) Nassau No Matinecock (Village) Nassau No Mill Neck (Village) Nassau No data Mineola (Village) Nassau No Munsey Park (Village) Nassau No Muttontown (Village) Nassau No New Hyde Park (Village) Nassau No North Hempstead (Town) Nassau No North Hills (Village) Nassau No Old Brookville (Village) Nassau No Old Westbury (Village) Nassau No Oyster Bay (Town) Nassau No Oyster Bay Cove (Village) Nassau Yes Plandome (Village) Nassau No data Plandome Heights (Village) Nassau No Plandome Manor (Village) Nassau No Port Washington North (Village) Nassau No Rockville Centre (Village) Nassau No Roslyn (Village) Nassau No Roslyn Estates (Village) Nassau No Roslyn Harbor (Village) Nassau No Russell Gardens (Village) Nassau No Saddle Rock (Village) Nassau Yes Sands Point (Village) Nassau No Sea Cliff (Village) Nassau No South Floral Park (Village) Nassau No Stewart Manor (Village) Nassau No Thomaston (Village) Nassau No Upper Brookville (Village) Nassau No Valley Stream (Village) Nassau No Westbury (Village) Nassau No Williston Park (Village) Nassau No Woodsburgh (Village) Nassau No Barker (Village) Niagara Yes Cambria (Town) Niagara No Hartland (Town) Niagara No Lewiston (Town) Niagara Yes Lewiston (Village) Niagara Yes Lockport (City) Niagara Yes Lockport (Town) Niagara Yes Middleport (Village) Niagara No Newfane (Town) Niagara Yes Niagara (Town) Niagara No Niagara Falls (City) Niagara Yes North Tonawanda (City) Niagara Yes Pendleton (Town) Niagara No Porter (Town) Niagara Yes Royalton (Town) Niagara No Somerset (Town) Niagara No Wheatfield (Town) Niagara Yes Wilson (Town) Niagara No Wilson (Village) Niagara Yes Youngstown (Village) Niagara No Annsville (Town) Oneida Yes Augusta (Town) Oneida Yes Ava (Town) Oneida No data Boonville (Town) Oneida No Boonville (Village) Oneida Yes Bridgewater (Town) Oneida No Camden (Town) Oneida Yes Camden (Village) Oneida No Clayville (Village) Oneida No Clinton (Village) Oneida No Deerfield (Town) Oneida Yes Florence (Town) Oneida No Floyd (Town) Oneida Yes Forestport (Town) Oneida Yes Holland Patent (Village) Oneida Yes Kirkland (Town) Oneida Yes Lee (Town) Oneida No Marcy (Town) Oneida Yes Marshall (Town) Oneida Yes New Hartford (Town) Oneida No data New Hartford (Village) Oneida No data New York Mills (Village) Oneida No data Oneida Castle (Village) Oneida No Oriskany (Village) Oneida Yes Oriskany Falls (Village) Oneida Yes Paris (Town) Oneida Yes Remsen (Town) Oneida No data Remsen (Village) Oneida Yes Rome (City) Oneida No data Sangerfield (Town) Oneida Yes Sherrill (City) Oneida No Steuben (Town) Oneida No data Sylvan Beach (Village) Oneida Yes Trenton (Town) Oneida Yes Utica (City) Oneida Yes Vernon (Town) Oneida No Vernon (Village) Oneida No data Verona (Town) Oneida Yes Vienna (Town) Oneida Yes Waterville (Village) Oneida No Western (Town) Oneida Yes Westmoreland (Town) Oneida No Whitesboro (Village) Oneida Yes Whitestown (Town) Oneida Yes Yorkville (Village) Oneida Yes Baldwinsville (Village) Onondaga No Camillus (Town) Onondaga No Camillus (Village) Onondaga No Cicero (Town) Onondaga No Clay (Town) Onondaga No data DeWitt (Town) Onondaga Yes East Syracuse (Village) Onondaga Yes Elbridge (Town) Onondaga No Elbridge (Village) Onondaga No Fabius (Town) Onondaga No Fabius (Village) Onondaga No data Fayetteville (Village) Onondaga No Geddes (Town) Onondaga Yes Jordan (Village) Onondaga No LaFayette (Town) Onondaga No Liverpool (Village) Onondaga No Lysander (Town) Onondaga Yes Manlius (Town) Onondaga Yes Manlius (Village) Onondaga No Marcellus (Town) Onondaga Yes Marcellus (Village) Onondaga No Minoa (Village) Onondaga No North Syracuse (Village) Onondaga Yes Onondaga (Town) Onondaga Yes Otisco (Town) Onondaga No Pompey (Town) Onondaga No Salina (Town) Onondaga Yes Skaneateles (Town) Onondaga Yes Skaneateles (Village) Onondaga No Solvay (Village) Onondaga No Spafford (Town) Onondaga Yes Syracuse (City) Onondaga Yes Tully (Town) Onondaga Yes Tully (Village) Onondaga No Van Buren (Town) Onondaga Yes Bloomfield (Village) Ontario Yes Bristol (Town) Ontario No Canadice (Town) Ontario Yes Canandaigua (City) Ontario Yes Canandaigua (Town) Ontario No Clifton Springs (Village) Ontario Yes East Bloomfield (Town) Ontario No Farmington (Town) Ontario No Geneva (City) Ontario Yes Geneva (Town) Ontario Yes Gorham (Town) Ontario No Hopewell (Town) Ontario No Manchester (Town) Ontario No Manchester (Village) Ontario Yes Naples (Town) Ontario No Naples (Village) Ontario Yes Phelps (Town) Ontario No data Phelps (Village) Ontario Yes Richmond (Town) Ontario No Rushville (Village) Ontario Yes Seneca (Town) Ontario No Shortsville (Village) Ontario No South Bristol (Town) Ontario No Victor (Town) Ontario Yes Victor (Village) Ontario Yes West Bloomfield (Town) Ontario No Blooming Grove (Town) Orange No Chester (Town) Orange No Chester (Village) Orange No Cornwall (Town) Orange No Cornwall-on-Hudson (Village) Orange No Crawford (Town) Orange No Deerpark (Town) Orange No Florida (Village) Orange No Goshen (Town) Orange No Goshen (Village) Orange No Greenville (Town) Orange No Greenwood Lake (Village) Orange No Hamptonburgh (Town) Orange No Harriman (Village) Orange No Highland Falls (Village) Orange No Highlands (Town) Orange No Kiryas Joel (Village) Orange No data Maybrook (Village) Orange No Middletown (City) Orange No Minisink (Town) Orange No Monroe (Town) Orange No Monroe (Village) Orange No Montgomery (Town) Orange No Montgomery (Village) Orange No data Mount Hope (Town) Orange No New Windsor (Town) Orange No Newburgh (City) Orange Yes Newburgh (Town) Orange Yes Otisville (Village) Orange No Palm Tree (Town) Orange No data Port Jervis (City) Orange Yes South Blooming Grove (Village) Orange No data Tuxedo (Town) Orange Yes Tuxedo Park (Village) Orange No Unionville (Village) Orange No Walden (Village) Orange No Wallkill (Town) Orange No Warwick (Town) Orange Yes Warwick (Village) Orange No Washingtonville (Village) Orange No Wawayanda (Town) Orange Yes Woodbury (Town) Orange No data Woodbury (Village) Orange Yes Albion (Town) Orleans No Albion (Village) Orleans Yes Barre (Town) Orleans No Carlton (Town) Orleans No Clarendon (Town) Orleans No Gaines (Town) Orleans No Holley (Village) Orleans No Kendall (Town) Orleans No data Lyndonville (Village) Orleans No Medina (Village) Orleans Yes Murray (Town) Orleans No Ridgeway (Town) Orleans No Shelby (Town) Orleans No Yates (Town) Orleans No Albion (Town) Oswego No Amboy (Town) Oswego No Boylston (Town) Oswego No data Central Square (Village) Oswego No Cleveland (Village) Oswego No Constantia (Town) Oswego No Fulton (City) Oswego Yes Granby (Town) Oswego Yes Hannibal (Town) Oswego Yes Hannibal (Village) Oswego Yes Hastings (Town) Oswego Yes Lacona (Village) Oswego No Mexico (Town) Oswego No Mexico (Village) Oswego No Minetto (Town) Oswego Yes New Haven (Town) Oswego No Orwell (Town) Oswego No Oswego (City) Oswego Yes Oswego (Town) Oswego No Palermo (Town) Oswego No Parish (Town) Oswego Yes Parish (Village) Oswego Yes Phoenix (Village) Oswego Yes Pulaski (Village) Oswego Yes Redfield (Town) Oswego No Richland (Town) Oswego No Sandy Creek (Town) Oswego Yes Sandy Creek (Village) Oswego No Schroeppel (Town) Oswego Yes Scriba (Town) Oswego Yes Volney (Town) Oswego No West Monroe (Town) Oswego Yes Williamstown (Town) Oswego No Burlington (Town) Otsego No data Butternuts (Town) Otsego Yes Cherry Valley (Town) Otsego Yes Cherry Valley (Village) Otsego Yes Cooperstown (Village) Otsego Yes Decatur (Town) Otsego Yes Edmeston (Town) Otsego No Exeter (Town) Otsego Yes Gilbertsville (Village) Otsego No data Hartwick (Town) Otsego Yes Laurens (Town) Otsego Yes Laurens (Village) Otsego Yes Maryland (Town) Otsego Yes Middlefield (Town) Otsego Yes Milford (Town) Otsego Yes Milford (Village) Otsego No data Morris (Town) Otsego Yes Morris (Village) Otsego No data New Lisbon (Town) Otsego Yes Oneonta (City) Otsego Yes Oneonta (Town) Otsego Yes Otego (Town) Otsego Yes Otego (Village) Otsego Yes Otsego (Town) Otsego No Pittsfield (Town) Otsego Yes Plainfield (Town) Otsego Yes Richfield (Town) Otsego No Richfield Springs (Village) Otsego Yes Roseboom (Town) Otsego Yes Springfield (Town) Otsego Yes Unadilla (Town) Otsego Yes Unadilla (Village) Otsego Yes Westford (Town) Otsego No Worcester (Town) Otsego No Brewster (Village) Putnam No Carmel (Town) Putnam No Cold Spring (Village) Putnam Yes Kent (Town) Putnam No Nelsonville (Village) Putnam No Patterson (Town) Putnam No Philipstown (Town) Putnam No Putnam Valley (Town) Putnam No Southeast (Town) Putnam No Berlin (Town) Rensselaer No Brunswick (Town) Rensselaer No data Castleton-on-Hudson (Village) Rensselaer Yes East Greenbush (Town) Rensselaer Yes East Nassau (Village) Rensselaer Yes Grafton (Town) Rensselaer Yes Hoosick (Town) Rensselaer No Hoosick Falls (Village) Rensselaer Yes Nassau (Town) Rensselaer Yes Nassau (Village) Rensselaer Yes North Greenbush (Town) Rensselaer Yes Petersburgh (Town) Rensselaer Yes Pittstown (Town) Rensselaer Yes Poestenkill (Town) Rensselaer Yes Rensselaer (City) Rensselaer No data Sand Lake (Town) Rensselaer No Schaghticoke (Town) Rensselaer No data Schaghticoke (Village) Rensselaer No data Schodack (Town) Rensselaer Yes Stephentown (Town) Rensselaer Yes Troy (City) Rensselaer Yes Valley Falls (Village) Rensselaer No Airmont (Village) Rockland Yes Chestnut Ridge (Village) Rockland Yes Clarkstown (Town) Rockland No Grand View-on-Hudson (Village) Rockland No Haverstraw (Town) Rockland No data Haverstraw (Village) Rockland Yes Hillburn (Village) Rockland No data Kaser (Village) Rockland No data Montebello (Village) Rockland No data New Hempstead (Village) Rockland No New Square (Village) Rockland No Nyack (Village) Rockland No data Orangetown (Town) Rockland No Piermont (Village) Rockland Yes Pomona (Village) Rockland No Ramapo (Town) Rockland No Sloatsburg (Village) Rockland No South Nyack (Village) Rockland No data Spring Valley (Village) Rockland No data Stony Point (Town) Rockland No Suffern (Village) Rockland No Upper Nyack (Village) Rockland No data Wesley Hills (Village) Rockland Yes West Haverstraw (Village) Rockland No Ballston (Town) Saratoga Yes Ballston Spa (Village) Saratoga Yes Charlton (Town) Saratoga No Clifton Park (Town) Saratoga No Corinth (Town) Saratoga Yes Corinth (Village) Saratoga Yes Day (Town) Saratoga No Edinburg (Town) Saratoga No data Galway (Town) Saratoga No Galway (Village) Saratoga No Greenfield (Town) Saratoga No data Hadley (Town) Saratoga Yes Halfmoon (Town) Saratoga No data Malta (Town) Saratoga No Mechanicville (City) Saratoga No data Milton (Town) Saratoga No data Moreau (Town) Saratoga No Northumberland (Town) Saratoga No Providence (Town) Saratoga No Round Lake (Village) Saratoga Yes Saratoga (Town) Saratoga No data Saratoga Springs (City) Saratoga Yes Schuylerville (Village) Saratoga Yes South Glens Falls (Village) Saratoga No data Stillwater (Town) Saratoga No data Stillwater (Village) Saratoga Yes Victory (Village) Saratoga No Waterford (Town) Saratoga Yes Waterford (Village) Saratoga No Wilton (Town) Saratoga No Delanson (Village) Schenectady No data Duanesburg (Town) Schenectady Yes Glenville (Town) Schenectady No Niskayuna (Town) Schenectady No Princetown (Town) Schenectady No data Rotterdam (Town) Schenectady Yes Schenectady (City) Schenectady Yes Scotia (Village) Schenectady Yes Blenheim (Town) Schoharie Yes Broome (Town) Schoharie No data Carlisle (Town) Schoharie No data Cobleskill (Town) Schoharie Yes Cobleskill (Village) Schoharie Yes Conesville (Town) Schoharie Yes Esperance (Town) Schoharie Yes Esperance (Village) Schoharie Yes Fulton (Town) Schoharie No Gilboa (Town) Schoharie Yes Jefferson (Town) Schoharie No Middleburgh (Town) Schoharie Yes Middleburgh (Village) Schoharie Yes Richmondville (Town) Schoharie No Richmondville (Village) Schoharie Yes Schoharie (Town) Schoharie Yes Schoharie (Village) Schoharie Yes Seward (Town) Schoharie Yes Sharon (Town) Schoharie No Sharon Springs (Village) Schoharie No Summit (Town) Schoharie No data Wright (Town) Schoharie Yes Burdett (Village) Schuyler No Catharine (Town) Schuyler Yes Cayuta (Town) Schuyler No data Dix (Town) Schuyler Yes Hector (Town) Schuyler No data Montour (Town) Schuyler Yes Montour Falls (Village) Schuyler No Odessa (Village) Schuyler No Orange (Town) Schuyler No data Reading (Town) Schuyler No data Tyrone (Town) Schuyler No Watkins Glen (Village) Schuyler Yes Covert (Town) Seneca No Fayette (Town) Seneca No Interlaken (Village) Seneca No data Junius (Town) Seneca Yes Lodi (Town) Seneca Yes Lodi (Village) Seneca Yes Ovid (Town) Seneca No Ovid (Village) Seneca No Romulus (Town) Seneca Yes Seneca Falls (Town) Seneca Yes Tyre (Town) Seneca No data Varick (Town) Seneca No Waterloo (Town) Seneca No data Waterloo (Village) Seneca No Brasher (Town) St. Lawrence No Canton (Town) St. Lawrence Yes Canton (Village) St. Lawrence Yes Clare (Town) St. Lawrence No data Clifton (Town) St. Lawrence No data Colton (Town) St. Lawrence Yes De Kalb (Town) St. Lawrence No De Peyster (Town) St. Lawrence No data Edwards (Town) St. Lawrence No data Fine (Town) St. Lawrence Yes Fowler (Town) St. Lawrence No Gouverneur (Town) St. Lawrence Yes Gouverneur (Village) St. Lawrence No data Hammond (Town) St. Lawrence No Hammond (Village) St. Lawrence No Hermon (Town) St. Lawrence No data Heuvelton (Village) St. Lawrence No Hopkinton (Town) St. Lawrence No Lawrence (Town) St. Lawrence Yes Lisbon (Town) St. Lawrence No data Louisville (Town) St. Lawrence Yes Macomb (Town) St. Lawrence No data Madrid (Town) St. Lawrence No Massena (Town) St. Lawrence Yes Massena (Village) St. Lawrence Yes Morristown (Town) St. Lawrence Yes Norfolk (Town) St. Lawrence No Norwood (Village) St. Lawrence Yes Ogdensburg (City) St. Lawrence Yes Oswegatchie (Town) St. Lawrence Yes Parishville (Town) St. Lawrence Yes Piercefield (Town) St. Lawrence No data Pierrepont (Town) St. Lawrence Yes Pitcairn (Town) St. Lawrence No Potsdam (Town) St. Lawrence No data Potsdam (Village) St. Lawrence Yes Rensselaer Falls (Village) St. Lawrence Yes Richville (Village) St. Lawrence No data Rossie (Town) St. Lawrence No data Russell (Town) St. Lawrence Yes Stockholm (Town) St. Lawrence Yes Waddington (Town) St. Lawrence Yes Waddington (Village) St. Lawrence No data Addison (Town) Steuben No Addison (Village) Steuben No Almond (Village) Steuben No data Arkport (Village) Steuben No Avoca (Town) Steuben No Avoca (Village) Steuben No Bath (Town) Steuben No Bath (Village) Steuben Yes Bradford (Town) Steuben No data Cameron (Town) Steuben No data Campbell (Town) Steuben No Canisteo (Town) Steuben No Canisteo (Village) Steuben No Caton (Town) Steuben No Cohocton (Town) Steuben Yes Cohocton (Village) Steuben Yes Corning (City) Steuben Yes Corning (Town) Steuben No Dansville (Town) Steuben No Erwin (Town) Steuben No Fremont (Town) Steuben No Greenwood (Town) Steuben No Hammondsport (Village) Steuben No Hartsville (Town) Steuben No Hornby (Town) Steuben Yes Hornell (City) Steuben No Hornellsville (Town) Steuben No Howard (Town) Steuben No Jasper (Town) Steuben No Lindley (Town) Steuben Yes North Hornell (Village) Steuben No Painted Post (Village) Steuben No data Prattsburgh (Town) Steuben No data Pulteney (Town) Steuben Yes Rathbone (Town) Steuben Yes Riverside (Village) Steuben No Savona (Village) Steuben No data South Corning (Village) Steuben No Thurston (Town) Steuben No Troupsburg (Town) Steuben No data Tuscarora (Town) Steuben No Urbana (Town) Steuben No Wayland (Town) Steuben No data Wayland (Village) Steuben No Wayne (Town) Steuben No West Union (Town) Steuben No data Wheeler (Town) Steuben No Woodhull (Town) Steuben No data Amityville (Village) Suffolk No Asharoken (Village) Suffolk No data Babylon (Town) Suffolk Yes Babylon (Village) Suffolk No Belle Terre (Village) Suffolk No data Bellport (Village) Suffolk No Brightwaters (Village) Suffolk No Brookhaven (Town) Suffolk Yes Dering Harbor (Village) Suffolk No East Hampton (Town) Suffolk No East Hampton (Village) Suffolk No Greenport (Village) Suffolk No Head of the Harbor (Village) Suffolk Yes Huntington (Town) Suffolk No Huntington Bay (Village) Suffolk Yes Islandia (Village) Suffolk No Islip (Town) Suffolk No Lake Grove (Village) Suffolk No data Lindenhurst (Village) Suffolk No Lloyd Harbor (Village) Suffolk No Nissequogue (Village) Suffolk No North Haven (Village) Suffolk Yes Northport (Village) Suffolk No Ocean Beach (Village) Suffolk No Old Field (Village) Suffolk Yes Patchogue (Village) Suffolk No Poquott (Village) Suffolk No Port Jefferson (Village) Suffolk No Quogue (Village) Suffolk No Riverhead (Town) Suffolk Yes Sag Harbor (Village) Suffolk No Sagaponack (Village) Suffolk No Saltaire (Village) Suffolk No Shelter Island (Town) Suffolk No Shoreham (Village) Suffolk No Smithtown (Town) Suffolk No Southampton (Town) Suffolk Yes Southampton (Village) Suffolk No Southold (Town) Suffolk No Village of the Branch (Village) Suffolk No West Hampton Dunes (Village) Suffolk No data Westhampton Beach (Village) Suffolk No Bethel (Town) Sullivan Yes Bloomingburg (Village) Sullivan No Callicoon (Town) Sullivan No Cochecton (Town) Sullivan No Delaware (Town) Sullivan Yes Fallsburg (Town) Sullivan Yes Forestburgh (Town) Sullivan No data Fremont (Town) Sullivan No data Highland (Town) Sullivan No Jeffersonville (Village) Sullivan No data Liberty (Town) Sullivan Yes Liberty (Village) Sullivan No data Lumberland (Town) Sullivan No Mamakating (Town) Sullivan Yes Monticello (Village) Sullivan Yes Neversink (Town) Sullivan No Rockland (Town) Sullivan Yes Thompson (Town) Sullivan Yes Tusten (Town) Sullivan No data Woodridge (Village) Sullivan No data Wurtsboro (Village) Sullivan Yes Barton (Town) Tioga No Berkshire (Town) Tioga Yes Candor (Town) Tioga Yes Candor (Village) Tioga Yes Newark Valley (Town) Tioga No Newark Valley (Village) Tioga Yes Nichols (Town) Tioga Yes Nichols (Village) Tioga No Owego (Town) Tioga No Owego (Village) Tioga Yes Richford (Town) Tioga No Spencer (Town) Tioga No Spencer (Village) Tioga No Tioga (Town) Tioga No Waverly (Village) Tioga No Caroline (Town) Tompkins No Cayuga Heights (Village) Tompkins Yes Danby (Town) Tompkins Yes Dryden (Town) Tompkins Yes Dryden (Village) Tompkins No Enfield (Town) Tompkins Yes Freeville (Village) Tompkins No Groton (Town) Tompkins No Groton (Village) Tompkins No Ithaca (City) Tompkins Yes Ithaca (Town) Tompkins Yes Lansing (Town) Tompkins No Lansing (Village) Tompkins Yes Newfield (Town) Tompkins Yes Trumansburg (Village) Tompkins Yes Ulysses (Town) Tompkins Yes Denning (Town) Ulster Yes Ellenville (Village) Ulster Yes Esopus (Town) Ulster No Gardiner (Town) Ulster Yes Hardenburgh (Town) Ulster No data Hurley (Town) Ulster Yes Kingston (City) Ulster Yes Kingston (Town) Ulster Yes Lloyd (Town) Ulster Yes Marbletown (Town) Ulster Yes Marlborough (Town) Ulster Yes New Paltz (Town) Ulster Yes New Paltz (Village) Ulster Yes Olive (Town) Ulster Yes Plattekill (Town) Ulster No Rochester (Town) Ulster Yes Rosendale (Town) Ulster Yes Saugerties (Town) Ulster No Saugerties (Village) Ulster Yes Shandaken (Town) Ulster Yes Shawangunk (Town) Ulster No Ulster (Town) Ulster Yes Wawarsing (Town) Ulster No Woodstock (Town) Ulster Yes Bolton (Town) Warren No Chester (Town) Warren No Glens Falls (City) Warren Yes Hague (Town) Warren Yes Horicon (Town) Warren No Johnsburg (Town) Warren Yes Lake George (Town) Warren No Lake George (Village) Warren No Lake Luzerne (Town) Warren No data Queensbury (Town) Warren Yes Stony Creek (Town) Warren No Thurman (Town) Warren Yes Warrensburg (Town) Warren Yes Argyle (Town) Washington Yes Argyle (Village) Washington No data Cambridge (Town) Washington Yes Cambridge (Village) Washington Yes Dresden (Town) Washington No data Easton (Town) Washington Yes Fort Ann (Town) Washington Yes Fort Ann (Village) Washington Yes Fort Edward (Town) Washington Yes Granville (Town) Washington No Granville (Village) Washington Yes Greenwich (Town) Washington No Greenwich (Village) Washington Yes Hampton (Town) Washington Yes Hartford (Town) Washington Yes Hebron (Town) Washington Yes Hudson Falls (Village) Washington No data Jackson (Town) Washington No data Kingsbury (Town) Washington No Putnam (Town) Washington Yes Salem (Town) Washington Yes White Creek (Town) Washington Yes Whitehall (Town) Washington Yes Whitehall (Village) Washington No data Arcadia (Town) Wayne Yes Butler (Town) Wayne Yes Clyde (Village) Wayne Yes Galen (Town) Wayne Yes Huron (Town) Wayne Yes Lyons (Town) Wayne Yes Macedon (Town) Wayne Yes Marion (Town) Wayne Yes Newark (Village) Wayne Yes Ontario (Town) Wayne Yes Palmyra (Town) Wayne Yes Palmyra (Village) Wayne Yes Red Creek (Village) Wayne No Rose (Town) Wayne Yes Savannah (Town) Wayne Yes Sodus (Town) Wayne Yes Sodus (Village) Wayne Yes Sodus Point (Village) Wayne Yes Walworth (Town) Wayne No Williamson (Town) Wayne Yes Wolcott (Town) Wayne Yes Wolcott (Village) Wayne Yes Ardsley (Village) Westchester No Bedford (Town) Westchester No Briarcliff Manor (Village) Westchester No Bronxville (Village) Westchester No Buchanan (Village) Westchester No Cortlandt (Town) Westchester Yes Croton-on-Hudson (Village) Westchester Yes Dobbs Ferry (Village) Westchester No Eastchester (Town) Westchester No Elmsford (Village) Westchester No Greenburgh (Town) Westchester Yes Harrison (Town) Westchester No Harrison (Village) Westchester No Hastings-on-Hudson (Village) Westchester Yes Irvington (Village) Westchester No Larchmont (Village) Westchester No Lewisboro (Town) Westchester No Mamaroneck (Town) Westchester No Mamaroneck (Village) Westchester No Mount Kisco (Town) Westchester No Mount Kisco (Village) Westchester No Mount Pleasant (Town) Westchester No Mount Vernon (City) Westchester Yes New Castle (Town) Westchester No New Rochelle (City) Westchester Yes North Castle (Town) Westchester No North Salem (Town) Westchester No Ossining (Town) Westchester Yes Ossining (Village) Westchester Yes Peekskill (City) Westchester Yes Pelham (Town) Westchester No data Pelham (Village) Westchester No Pelham Manor (Village) Westchester No Pleasantville (Village) Westchester No Port Chester (Village) Westchester No Pound Ridge (Town) Westchester Yes Rye (City) Westchester No Rye (Town) Westchester Yes Rye Brook (Village) Westchester No Scarsdale (Town) Westchester No Scarsdale (Village) Westchester No Sleepy Hollow (Village) Westchester Yes Somers (Town) Westchester No Tarrytown (Village) Westchester Yes Tuckahoe (Village) Westchester No White Plains (City) Westchester Yes Yonkers (City) Westchester Yes Yorktown (Town) Westchester No Arcade (Town) Wyoming Yes Arcade (Village) Wyoming Yes Attica (Town) Wyoming No Attica (Village) Wyoming Yes Bennington (Town) Wyoming No Castile (Town) Wyoming No Castile (Village) Wyoming No Covington (Town) Wyoming No Eagle (Town) Wyoming Yes Gainesville (Town) Wyoming No Gainesville (Village) Wyoming No Genesee Falls (Town) Wyoming Yes Java (Town) Wyoming Yes Middlebury (Town) Wyoming No Orangeville (Town) Wyoming No Perry (Town) Wyoming No Perry (Village) Wyoming No Pike (Town) Wyoming No Sheldon (Town) Wyoming Yes Silver Springs (Village) Wyoming No Warsaw (Town) Wyoming No Warsaw (Village) Wyoming Yes Wethersfield (Town) Wyoming No Wyoming (Village) Wyoming No data Barrington (Town) Yates Yes Benton (Town) Yates No Dresden (Village) Yates No Dundee (Village) Yates Yes Italy (Town) Yates Yes Jerusalem (Town) Yates No Middlesex (Town) Yates No Milo (Town) Yates Yes Penn Yan (Village) Yates Yes Potter (Town) Yates No data Starkey (Town) Yates Yes Torrey (Town) Yates Yes

Unlike the retail sector, New York municipalities can’t opt out of cannabis cultivation and manufacturing by licensed businesses.

Christopher Anderson, director of research and programming for the Association of Towns of the State of New York, believes some communities will “opt back in when they see real-world examples of successful retail outlets” and business proposals are brought before them.

“If you’re in the middle of Oneida County, up in the hinterlands, there’s no pressing need to opt in – you can opt out, take your time and then only worry about the matter, or consider the matter, when you have a proposal in front of you,” Anderson said.

Municipalities might also rethink opt-outs “once participating municipalities begin seeing tax revenue,” Beacon Securities analysts Doug Cooper, Russell Stanley and Christopher Santos predicted in a Jan. 4 note to clients.

“Revenue generation is always on town officials’ concerns,” noted the Association of Towns’ Anderson.

“But I think they also have issues with public perception and fear, basically – it’s an unknown.”

Next steps in New York

The chair of New York’s Cannabis Control Board, which wasn’t fully established until late last year, recently acknowledged that recreational retailers won’t be licensed to open until 2023.

Regulations for adult-use cannabis retailers have yet to be issued.

“Now that the board is constituted, we are examining the critical elements of the timeline, including our need for meaningful public engagement, the interplay with equity goals, and the necessity of establishing a stable market,” New York Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) spokesman Freeman Klopott said in a statement to MJBizDaily.

“We expect to release adult-use regulations in the first quarter of this year.”

The Rockefeller Institute’s Trela said opt-in municipalities can pass zoning regulations to control cannabis businesses locations – a process that has “already started” – as well as approve time, place, and manner restrictions.

The 10 companies currently licensed to produce and sell medical cannabis in New York are already allowed up to four dispensaries, plus another four under the new adult-use law, noted Toronto-based Beacon Securities, with three of the dispensaries permitted to serve the adult-use market.

One of those existing medical operators, Chicago-based Cresco Labs, currently has dispensaries in Brooklyn, Huntington Station, Bardonia and New Hartford.

Bardonia and Huntington Station have opted out of recreational retail, at least for now.

Those locations will continue as medical dispensaries “for the time being,” said John Sullivan, Cresco’s executive vice president of public affairs.

“We will continue to talk to those towns about what their thoughts are,” he said.

“I don’t think any doors are shut yet. All these towns are still looking at this.

“The only way to preserve being able to opt out … with the (regulations) not out yet, was to opt out before the end of the year.”

In some other Cresco markets, added company spokesperson Jason Erkes, communities have opted out at first, then changed their minds.

“And then the next time around, they’re raising their hand, saying, ‘Hey, wait a minute, we want new firetrucks, we want new computers for the school,’ … and then they’re fighting in that second round to get stores in their community.”

Making inroads with municipalities

Some New York municipalities are creating processes to vet potential cannabis businesses, according to Rob DiPisa, co-chair of the marijuana law group at Cole Schotz and a partner in the firm’s real estate practice.

DiPisa, who represents landlords and cannabis companies in New York, offered this advice for cannabis businesses approaching opt-in towns:

“I think, first and foremost, you need to approach these towns not (with the attitude of), ‘What can the town do for us,’ but you really need to give them a presentation as to what you are going to bring to the town, what this business is going to mean for the town.”

“What kind of programs are you going to help the town with?” he continued.

“Are you going to raise money for charities? It’s just like any other business going in these municipalities.

“You want to show them that you’re going to be a partner, you’re going to be part of the community, and that you are going to listen to the concerns of the town.”

When approaching opt-out towns, Anderson of the Association of Towns advises contacting members of a town board directly to set up a conversation before making a more formal case at a board meeting.

“But certainly, talk to the town officials first – you may be the first person to talk to them about the issue,” he said.

“And what they may need is more information.

“And you also may find that they’re just not interested at all, obviously.”

Cole Schotz’s DiPisa said he advises clients against trying to launch a business in an opt-out municipality.

“If they really don’t want you there, that municipality is going to fight you every step of the way, and this business is hard enough as it is,” he said.

However, he added, opportunities might exist in opt-out municipalities that have decided to opt back in, “and you’re one of the first groups that is in discussions with them right before, or while they’re in the process of opting back in.”

Now that everyone knows which municipalities have proactively opted in, DiPisa said, applicants will be busy competing to enter those communities.

“So you’ve got to approach it like a partnership, you have to be open to change,” he said.

“You can’t just walk into these towns and think that you are going to do whatever you want, without any kind of input or collaboration, because it’s just not going to work.”

Solomon Israel can be reached at solomon.israel@mjbizdaily.com.