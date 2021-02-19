South Dakota rejects telemedicine for medical marijuana consultations

South Dakota lawmakers will not allow qualifying medical marijuana patients to use telehealth to consult with doctors or receive recommendations for the medicine.

The move is in contrast to other states with MMJ programs that have been adding telemedicine consultations during the COVID-19 pandemic to allow patients to receive recommendations for medical marijuana and not have to visit a doctor in person.

At least two dozen states allow telemedicine for medical marijuana recommendations.

According to Sioux Falls TV station KELO, South Dakota’s House voted 38-30 against a bill that would have allowed telemedicine, even though 69% of voters approved medical marijuana in the November election.

The telemedicine defeat follows other efforts to stymie or slow the rollout of medical and recreational cannabis legalization in South Dakota.