Colorado regulators are allowing four more pesticides to be used in cannabis cultivation.

The state Department of Agriculture sent out an updated list of approved pesticides that now includes:

PFR-97 10% ES

Long Shadow

Rootshield WP

Spear-LEP

All four can now be used without violating the Pesticide Applicators’ Act.

Advertisement

According to a news release, the agriculture department evaluates pesticide labels upon request and maintains a list of products whose labels have been reviewed.

Such products may be used on marijuana without violating state regulations as long as growers heed the label directions.

Grow better: MJBizDaily Greenhouse Components Buyers Guide Maximize your output and quality with the right equipment. Curated by the editors of MJBizDaily, our new, free Greenhouse Components Buyers Guide helps you choose wisely and covers irrigation, automation and ROI. Inside: Cannabis greenhouse buyers checklist

Keep track of everything you need.

Keep track of everything you need. Pros and cons of common benching systems

Help weigh out the best choice for your greenhouse benching system with this overview.

Help weigh out the best choice for your greenhouse benching system with this overview. Cannabis greenhouse Glossary of Terms

What is evaportranspiration? Download the guide to find out and learn more technical jargon unique to greenhouse and the cannabis industry. Get the Guide

The state may remove pesticide products from the approved list if registrants fail to renew a pesticide product with the ag department.

According to the state, the use of unregistered pesticides on cannabis would be a violation of the Pesticide Applicators’ Act.

Growers with questions regarding this change may contact Jolynn Morris at (303) 869-9060 or jolynn.morris@state.co.us.