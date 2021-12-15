Colorado regulators are allowing four more pesticides to be used in cannabis cultivation.

The state Department of Agriculture sent out an updated list of approved pesticides that now includes:

  • PFR-97 10% ES
  • Long Shadow
  • Rootshield WP
  • Spear-LEP

All four can now be used without violating the Pesticide Applicators’ Act.

According to a news release, the agriculture department evaluates pesticide labels upon request and maintains a list of products whose labels have been reviewed.

Such products may be used on marijuana without violating state regulations as long as growers heed the label directions.

The state may remove pesticide products from the approved list if registrants fail to renew a pesticide product with the ag department.

According to the state, the use of unregistered pesticides on cannabis would be a violation of the Pesticide Applicators’ Act.

Growers with questions regarding this change may contact Jolynn Morris at (303) 869-9060 or jolynn.morris@state.co.us.

