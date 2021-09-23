Crain buys cannabis financial news brand Green Market Report

Detroit-headquartered media company Crain Communications acquired Green Market Report, a female-founded digital outlet that covers financial news in the cannabis industry.

The deal will be finalized Sept. 30, according to a Crain news release. Terms were not disclosed.

New York-based Green Market Report (GMR) was launched in 2017 by Debra Borchardt, a financial journalist and former Wall Street executive, and Cynthia Salarizadeh, a public relations expert and legal cannabis industry insider.

Borchardt will stay on to oversee GMR as the executive editor.

Green Market Report will join a Crain portfolio that includes 10 offices and more than 650 employees, the release noted.