DC visitors may buy medical marijuana without out-of-state registrations

Washington DC is now allowing visitors to buy medical marijuana without an out-of-state MMJ registration, a change that could increase business for dispensaries in the district.

The move – the result of Mayor Muriel Bowser signing new legislation into law on Oct. 17 – could potentially boost medical marijuana sales in the District of Columbia.

Non-DC residents who don’t have a valid MMJ registration from another jurisdiction may apply for a temporary registration card from DC’s Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA).

Those nonresident cards, which cost $30, are good for 30 days but can be issued again after they expire.

The new measure allows patient MMJ registration cards to remain valid for two years.

It also allows DC residents to register with a single document that proves their residency, such as a phone bill or bank statement.

The ABRA currently has reciprocity agreements with medical marijuana programs in 38 U.S. states and territories.

The new measure also increases the dried cannabis possession limit for medical marijuana patients from 4 ounces to 8 ounces, or 227 grams.

In July, the mayor signed into law a measure that would allow self-certification for all MMJ patients, removing a requirement for a doctor’s recommendation.

That measure followed another that permitted self-certification for patients 65 and older.

DC reported more than $2.9 million in medical marijuana retail sales for September from its seven licensed dispensaries, including $1.3 million to nonresidents, according to ABRA figures.

More than 22,000 unique MMJ patients were registered in the ABRA program as of September, although more than 8,000 of those registrations lapsed during that month.