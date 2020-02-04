Dispensaries advance in New Jersey medical cannabis licensing process

Three medical marijuana dispensaries in New Jersey moved closer to opening their doors.

Columbia Care NJ.

MPX NJ.

Verano.

Regulators awarded permits to grow medical marijuana to three more companies, the state health department said Tuesday:

The cultivation licensing round advances a process that began more than a year ago in an effort to stimulate the state’s MMJ industry.

The three dispensaries, known in New Jersey as Alternative Treatment Centers, still must be licensed to operate and dispense MMJ products, according to NJ.com.

Columbia Care, MPX and Verano were among six companies that New Jersey regulators approved in December 2018 to eventually operate in the state.

Since then, two companies received cultivation permits in the past few months, NJ.com reported, and another, Justice Grown, still has not been licensed.