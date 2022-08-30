Florida sets new medical marijuana rules, caps THC amount

Florida regulators set caps on THC dosage amounts in medical marijuana products and the supply that doctors can recommend for MMJ patients.

According to Tampa-based public radio station WUSF, the new rules limit THC to 24,500 milligrams over a 70-day time period for nonsmokable marijuana and caps the dosage for other form factors such as edibles, inhalation and tinctures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily THC doses are capped at:

60 milligrams for edibles.

350 milligrams for vape products.

200 milligrams for capsules and tinctures.

190 milligrams for sublingual tinctures and suppositories.

150 milligrams for topicals.

The updated rules went into effect Monday, WUSF reported.

The changes enact a state law that sets a 2.5-ounce limit on smokable flower purchases over a 35-day period and create a way for doctors to seek an exemption for patients who need more medicine beyond the limit.