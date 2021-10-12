Flowhub, a cannabis software technology platform, said it closed a $19 million strategic raise to help the Denver company expand into emerging markets and grow a social equity program.

Advertisement

The funding round was led by venture firms Headline, based in Silicon Valley, and San Francisco-headquartered Poseidon Asset Management as well as a personal investment from rapper and entertainment mogul Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter.

The $19 million increases Flowhub’s total capital raised to $50 million, according to a news release.

Do you have a ticket MJBizCon in Las Vegas, October 19-22? Tens of thousands of cannabis executives already have reservations for the most anticipated event of the year: 1,100 exhibits for cultivators, manufacturers and retailers.

70+ presentations, plus a keynote by Shark Tank’s Daymond John

Networking and partnerships MJBizCon Registration

Under the company’s new program, social equity business owners will receive Flowhub’s point-of-sale software for $4.20 for up to three years as well as additional products and services.

In 2019, Flowhub raised $23 million in a Series A funding backed by numerous investors, including existing stakeholders Phyto Partners, based in Boca Raton, Florida, and Poseidon.