Lawsuit aims to block adult-use marijuana initiative from Missouri ballot

An anti-drug organization filed a lawsuit in an attempt to block an adult-use marijuana legalization initiative in Missouri from going before voters in November.

According to The Kansas City Star, the suit was filed by Joy Sweeney, a staffer at the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America and former public school board member in Jefferson City, Missouri.

The suit alleges that the ballot measure:

Violates the state’s single-subject rule for constitutional amendments.

The signature petitions submitted by the campaign were improperly verified by the secretary of state and weren’t actually enough to make the ballot.

Though Secretary of State Jay Aschcroft’s office declined to comment on the litigation, the agency issued a statement to the Star defending the ballot certification process.

According to the statement, “the signature numbers and the process speak for themselves. The secretary followed the law and fulfilled his statutory duty and stands behind his certification.”